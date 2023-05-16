Unconsented barn and rumpus lands Auckland landlord in tribunal for a third time

Auckland Council’s compliance monitoring staff explicitly told the landlord to stop renting out a barn as a residential address.

A prolific south Auckland landlord has racked up $41,540 in compensation payments to tenants over three years after repeatedly renting out illegal dwellings on a rural property in Flat Bush.

Tenant Margaret Mary Whitehouse rented a “renovated barn” from landlord Barbel Clearkin on Redoubt Road. The property was shared with tenants in three other dwellings in a “main house”.

The Tenancy Tribunal heard that Whitehouse was initially attracted to the property because she was able to graze horses there, but things went wrong when she was “attacked” by a dog.

Whitehouse told the tribunal she thought the dog looked neglected and approached it to give it some water. She was bitten by the dog for her efforts.

She applied to the tribunal for exemplary damages for the stress caused by the bite, but adjudicator Nicole Walker determined the landlord wasn’t liable because the tenant had approached the dog.

However, Walker did order the landlord to pay the tenant $500 for failing to supply a tenancy agreement and $10,657.14 for renting the illegal barn. The sum represents half the rent paid she paid.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The main house had three “dwellings” inside it, with a barn out the back, according to the Tenancy Tribunal decision.

It transpired Auckland Council had served the landlord with an abatement notice in June 2020, instructing them to cease using the barn and a downstairs rumpus room in the main house as a dwelling, because it was not consented for living in.

Whitehouse, meanwhile, had also previously rented that rumpus room from Clearkin, and made a second application to the tribunal.

The tribunal heard the rumpus was “effectively the basement” and had a bedroom, a bathroom and kitchen hot plate in a “bar area”.

This time, Whitehouse was awarded $19,200, which was again half the rent she had paid for it.

“The purpose of this law is to ensure that landlords do not profit unfairly from unlawful premises and the public should have confidence that unlawful tenancies are discouraged,” adjudicator Aneterea Aiolupotea wrote in his decision.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Land records show the property has since been purchased by the Crown.

Yet this was also not the first time the wrongfully rented rumpus had been under scrutiny. In fact, Whitehouse was assisted in her tribunal application by “Mr King”, another former resident of the property.

King’s wife had rented another of the landlord’s properties nearby on Hilltop Road, and the couple were served with a 90-day eviction notice so that building work could be done. They moved into the Redoubt Road property in September 2019.

Mr King described it as a “last resort” telling the tribunal he had moved from “a 4-star house to a less than 3-star house, and paid more for it”.

At that tribunal hearing, landlord Barbel Clearkin acknowledged there was “no guarantee or even likelihood” the dwelling would ever get consent.

She was ordered to pay $11,142.86, being half the rent paid.

“Having heard from Ms Clearkin I was left with the clear impression that she does not have a full appreciation of tenancy laws that one would expect of someone who has owned and managed several residential tenancies for the past 20 years,” adjudicator Toni Prowse wrote.

Property records show that Clearkin owns five other properties. Records also show the Redoubt Rd property has since been acquired by the Crown. It sits within a corridor for a new road project.

Geordie Rogers of Renters United is critical of Tenancy Tribunal cases where landlords who have repeatedly rented out illegal homes only have to pay back half of the rent they collected.

“Given the entire dwelling is illegal, all rent paid should be returned to the renter. Landlords in New Zealand should not be compensated by renters for breaking the law,” Rogers said.

Rogers said such cases demonstrate a need for a landlord licencing system that could see offending landlords have their licences suspended or revoked.

“It's hard to have any sympathy for a landlord who knowingly breaks the law and puts a renter's health and safety at risk.”