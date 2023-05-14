Mixed bag in latest bank numbers - the strain on household budgets is showing, but term deposits are also soaring

Term deposit balances rose $2.5 billion in the March month and are up 22 per cent on a year ago.

Gordon Stuart is a partner in Chaperon, which helps businesses navigate their dealings with banks. He has a lengthy career working in the banking sector.

OPINION: Reserve Bank data, Bank balance sheets, and lending and deposit flows tell us a lot about what is going on in New Zealand.

The credit wheels are slowing. Housing related bank lending is up 3.5 per cent on a year ago and non-bank 3.9 per cent on March 2022. Banks are showing little stress but lending less, and it is non-banks where there appears more mortgagee sale action and less credit appetite.

New loan commitments (think mortgages) in March 2023 were $6.0 billion, down from $7.3 billion in March 2022. This was quite a good number though. While down on a year ago the seasonally adjusted value rose by 7.7% from February. This is a sign housing is near the bottom as buyers return, even though households are still facing higher interest rates.

Bank Business lending assets dropped $745 million in March from February. The year-on-year annual growth rate decreased further from 5.8% to 5.0%. The drop in March was across commercial property and large and small business lending. Large business lending annual growth rate dropped from 7.9% to 7.4%, small-medium sized (SME) business annual loan growth continued to decrease from 3.7% to 2.9%. Commercial Property and SME’s is where we see the most difficulty accessing credit.

Non-banks are still more active in the business space , up12.8% on last year – are SME’s and the property sector turning to them?

Banks are reporting little signs of stress for now. Non-performing loans (NPLs) stand at 0.4 per cent ($2.43 billion) of total bank loans ($546 billion), almost unchanged since September 2021. A small proportion of housing loans (0.3 per cent) are defined as non-performing. The murmurings though are of covenant breaches and real stress around the corner as debt needs refinancing. We note Westpac increased provisioning $154m to cover weather related risk going forward.

Finance and Expenditure Committee Reserve Bank questioned at Finance and Expenditure Committee as home loan stress testing rates come under the spotlight.

Centrix are reporting rising consumer credit arrears driven primarily by Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and unsecured personal loan arrears. The former needs better regulation and could turn more problematic as after-pay becomes forget-to-pay and no-pay. Defaults rose for several industries in April 2023, most notably in construction, retail, hospitalityand the property/rental sector. Construction is an area we are watching. As economist (and Chaperon partner) Cameron Bagrie says, “Inflation is not going away without construction cost inflation dissipating and that requires the construction sector to take a hit.”

Bank net promotor scores across the business sector are negative. That means businesses are less likely to refer their financial provider. Deep within NAB's profit results (slide 53) were net promoter scores (NPS) for New Zealand banks. NPS measures the net likelihood of customers recommending an organisation to other people and is calculated by subtracting the proportion of customers who are “detractors” who score it 0-6 on a scale of 0-10, from the proportion of customers who are “promoters” and score it 9 to 10.

The scores range from -100 to +100 and >30 is considered good. BNZ was minus 8. Peer 1 negative 3. Peer 2 negative 16. Peer 3 minus 33.

This reinforces our view that banking is unbalanced, skewed too much to housing, and too little to business (NPS scores for housing are positive), in part driven by regulation (risk weights) but also by banks chasing near-term profitability, which means reducing frontline experience and service levels for business.

Tim Mossholder small business, generic, unsplash, business

The Reserve Bank Credit Conditions Survey reported less demand for credit from SMEs due to tougher economic conditions as consumer and business confidence remain weak. SME working capital needs have been the primary driver of credit demand as we have seen transactions balances for non-finance businesses decline. The latest Crown Financial Statement’s also reported lower terminal tax payments and GST collected than expected, signs the inflationary profitability squeeze is appearing for businesses.

Depositor’s are now chasing yield. Bank transaction balances declined $700 million in the month of March 2023 and are down 11 per cent on a year ago. Savings balances dropped $1.1 billion in March and 8.6 percent on a year ago. Conversely, term deposit balances rose $2.5 billion in the March month and are up 22 per cent on a year ago, mostly coming from households. While higher interest rates are siphoning money out of homeowners, higher term deposit rates are also boosting incomes for the population aged 65 plus.

The yield on bank home loans has risen from 4.35 per cent in December 2022 to 4.7 per cent in March 2023, from a low of 2.8 per cent. Monetary policy is tightening slowly. In aggregate, households are seeing the interest rate rise by 0.1-0.2 percentage point per month. Around $122 billion of owner-occupier and $48 billion of property investor loans will refinance in the coming year, almost half of all loans.

The bottom line

Slower loan and deposit growth depict the same for the economy. The credit cycle is turning slowly and will dampen growth and economic prospects too. The danger is that credit conditions tighten too far and exacerbate the downturn. The right balance needs to be struck and this will require well-prepared businesses and banks to step up.