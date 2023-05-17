Arborist ordered to pay $32k for chopping 'notable' tree, housing developer not charged

The purple leaved copper beech tree is an exotic, native to Europe. This mature specimen was protected and listed in the council’s notable tree register.

A West Auckland arborist has been ordered to pay $32,500 for chopping down a “notable” tree in Epsom.

Waitākere Tree Services Limited had been contracted to clear trees from the site at 218 Manukau Rd in order to make way for townhouses in 2020.

Auckland Council brought legal action two years later, with a court hearing the arborist checked the notable tree register on the council website, but failed to identify the copper beech tree had been protected before felling it.

Judge Melinda Dickey’s ruling noted that the site’s developer Eden Developments, and its business partners Stonewood Group, had a report stating there was a protected tree, but did not provide it to the arborist.

The directors of Stonewood Group are the Chow brothers, John and Michael Chow – the high-profile developers also known for being brothel owners.

Former prime minister Sir John Key and his son, Max, went into business with the Chow brothers in 2022 to raise $100 million for housing development.

According to the ruling, “the developer of the site is Eden Developments”. Auckland Council did not press charges against the developers, which was acknowledged by the judge.

“It is a regrettable turn of events which leaves the responsibility for what occurred resting with the defendants in this case, as no other person has, I understand, been charged with the offending,” Dickey wrote.

“I have little doubt that if [the report was] disclosed the tree would not have been destroyed.”

Google Maps/Supplied The tree has made room for townhouses at 218 Manukau Road in Auckland’s Epsom.

A spokesperson for the council told Stuff that charges required a “high standard of proof” and the evidence only supported charging the arborist.

Council argued in court that the arborist had failed to properly check the register and had a “high degree of culpability”.

“This is their area of expertise and failing to carry out adequate checks is no excuse. This sends a clear message to those working in this space,” council’s manager of compliance and investigations, Keri Fergusson said in a statement.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Several pōhutukawa trees above the Parnell Baths in central Auckland came down in slips caused by January's flooding and February's Cyclone Gabrielle. But some others were brought down by people without the proper paperwork, an aborist says.

On this point, Dickey agreed, characterising the arborist’s mistake as “careless”.

“Whilst there was no deliberate non-compliance, the defendants clearly ought to have known better as qualified people experienced in this field,” Dickey said.

According to the decision, the defendants were remorseful and had offered to replace the copper beech tree with the “most mature beech, they could find in the North Island”.

Judge Dickey determined the removal of the beech tree had deprived the community of its benefits “for a generation”.