Debt standoff: US government could run out of money on June 1

Housing advocates are raising the alarm about House Republicans' plan to dramatically cut the federal deficit to raise the debt ceiling, warning that struggling families could lose access to rental aid. (File photo)

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds www.devonfunds.co.nz and a regular opinion contributor.

The New Zealand sharemarket managed a 0.4% gain last week, but many global markets were softer, including the United Sates. A closely followed US consumer sentiment index fell to a six-month low with concerns over US debt ceiling negotiations weighing on sentiment.

Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats over how much the US government can borrow is set to continue this week. Historically there have been a number of debt ceiling standoffs, but ultimately these have always been resolved through bipartisan agreements.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey came in at 57.7 this month, the lowest reading since last November and down from 63.5 in April. With the index at 50, optimists still outnumber pessimists by a good margin, but confidence has eased.

Long-term inflation expectations have also risen from 3.0% to 3.2%, the highest reading since 2011, which will not go unnoticed by the Federal Reserve. More encouragingly, the survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations fell to 4.5% from 4.6% in April.

The debt ceiling stand-off (which has been referred to by some as a debacle, but to be fair has happened all to regularly over the years to be called that) is causing a degree of angst. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the nation faced a "significant risk" of defaulting on payment obligations within the first two weeks of June without a debt ceiling increase.

In theory a lack of resolution means the US government will run out of money on June 1, which in the past has resulted in parts of the government shutting down (and only debt and essential bills paid). A key demand for Republican’s is to lower the level of domestic spending before agreeing to raise the US$31.5 trillion (NZ$50.7t) ceiling.

These negotiations have led to some anxious moments over the years, but a way has always been found (and markets have often rallied in the aftermath). While a political football, as the chart below shows, the ceiling has been raised consistently, regardless of which party is in office.

Debt Ceiling (US$ trillion)

Source: Statistica

Across the Atlantic, there were several strong earnings results. Shares of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont rose to an all-time high, after recording a record operating profit of €5 billion (NZ$8.75b), on record sales of €19.9 billion - China’s reopening is boosting the owner of Cartier and probably other luxury goods firms.

The UK market also ticked higher with the FTSE up 0.3%. UK GDP figures showed an unexpected 0.3% fall in March as the services sector contracted. However, for the quarter the economy still expanded – just. Quarterly GDP growth of 0.1% was in line with forecasts. The Bank of England’s narrative that the UK will dodge a recession this year looks intact at this stage.

On New Zealand’s NZX, a third quarter trading update from The Warehouse Group highlighted the changing spending patterns in an environment where inflation is still elevated, and consumers are facing cost of living pressures and higher interest rates. Sales at the more “defensive” namesake red store brand were up 10.5% while those at Noel Leeming fell 3.4%. Overall levels of discounting have, however, not been huge to shift stock of the shelves it seems – with gross margins improving on that at the half year.

A feature of Australia’s budget surplus (the first in 15 years) was a tailwind from a rising population. New Zealand’s is at least going in the right direction now from a net- migration perspective. Stats NZ reported on Friday that there was a provisional net migration gain of 65,400 in the March 2023 year, reversing a net migration loss of 19,300 in the March 2022 year.

Record non-New Zealand citizen arrivals, netting at 88,900, drove the gains. A different story with Kiwis, with a provisional net migration loss of 23,500 New Zealand citizens, the largest since 2013. It will be interesting to see if there are any incentives here in the Budget.

The Budget is the main event this week. As was the case in Australia, cost of living assistance is likely to be a central priority.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said that this will be a “no-frills’ budget, but ultimately it is an election pitch. Any notions of a surplus were washed away with the storms. The Treasury’s financial statements last week showed that in the nine months to March there was a deficit of $3.4b, $2.5b more than predicted in December. While austerity, and major new taxes are unlikely to be on the agenda, some fiscal responsibility may also be called for given a softening economic outlook.

We have the earnings season kicking off this week, starting off with Manawa Energy on Tuesday. With all the wet weather it will be no surprise that inflows and storage levels have been running at high levels. The company said spot pricing rebounded in the fourth quarter, and there will be some interest on the level of capital expenditure.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF The Government has repeatedly signalled a few-frills Budget.

A much bigger result this week will be from Ryman Healthcare. While the dust has settled on the retirement home operator’s capital raising, the property market has continued to weaken. With this in mind, an area of interest will be to what extent unit prices have held up, and partly as they have lagged property on the way up.

Also important will be land bank management and the development pipeline, particularly given historic sensitivities around the balance sheet.

Dairy farmers may be a bit happier, and especially if the global dairy trade auction comes in with a third consecutive rise. The minutes from the last Reserve Bank of Australia meeting, retail sales data from both the US and China, along with industrial production figures from the latter, will also be in focus.