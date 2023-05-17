Tax questions: Seven proposals that are likely to be in the spotlight this election

In a pre-budget speech, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says New Zealand has a major "infrastructure deficit" and criticises tax cut proposals.

The Government has moved to stamp out expectations of any major tax changes in this year’s Budget. But that won’t stop tax being a major election issue.

Here are seven types of tax and tax policies that are likely to be on the agenda in the campaign this year.

Tax brackets

The tax brackets have not moved since 2010, except for the introduction of a new top tax bracket for the highest earners. That means that even minimum wage workers are earning salaries that nearly put them in the middle tax bracket.

National has argued for adjusting tax brackets in line with inflation to tackle this “bracket creep”.

It would apply tax at a rate of 10.5% on income up to $15,600 a year rather than the current $14,000, 17.5% on income to $53,500 rather than $48,000, 30% to $78,100 rather than $70,000 and 33% on annual income beyond that. This would lower tax revenue by about $1.4 billion a year.

READ MORE:

* National leader Christopher Luxon: Grant Robertson doesn't understand the economy

* Political party tax policies. Here's what we know so far

* Te Pāti Māori: Out with GST on food



Robert Kitchin/Stuff Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, and Rawiri Waititi are co-leaders of Te Paati Māori.

ACT wants to remove the current stepped tax rates and replace them with a two-tier system. It would tax income up to $70,000 a year at 17.5%, and income above that at 28%. That reduction in tax on the top incomes would be phased in.

The party estimates that this would cost $34b over four years. The new tax brackets would mean more tax for lower-income earners but Act is proposing to offset that with a low- and middle-income tax credit and refunding Government revenue from the Emissions Trading Scheme, which it said would mean no household paid more tax as a result.

The Opportunities Party has argued for a tax-free threshold of $15,000 a year, a 20% bracket between $15,000 and $80,000, lifting to $35% for income between $80,000 and $180,000, 42% on income between $170,000 and $250,000 and 45% over $250,000. In phase two of its tax plan, it would introduce a universal basic income of $16,500 to everyone aged 18 to 65.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said if tax thresholds weren’t addressed in the Budget, there would be pressure on the Government to reveal a policy on the issue soon after.

GST

Te Paati Māori wants to take GST off food, as NZ First had campaigned for previously.

The party said GST was a regressive tax that targeted lower-income people. It said the Government move to cut tax on petrol showed it could be done.

The main argument against removing GST on food has been the complexity that this would add to the system. At present, there are very few exemptions to GST. If GST was not removed off all food – including things such as takeaways – it would raise questions about where lines should be drawn.

In Australia, the question of whether oven-based Italian flat bread was a bread and not subject to GST, or a cracker that was, went to court and needed a bread certification expert from Italy to testify.

The Tax Working Group was not in favour of removing GST on food but suggested if the Government was willing to give up the revenue, it could collect it and return it to households via a lump sum payment. It estimated GST on food and drink raised $2.6b.

ACT also wants a GST change – it has suggested Government share 50% of the GST revenue of a new house with the local council that issued the consent to help with infrastructure costs.

Excess profit tax

The Green Party wants a tax on corporations making excessive profits from high prices. In a discussion document, the party said these “windfall taxes” had been used around the world.

“An excess profits tax is usually a one-off levy imposed on a company or a group of companies by the government. They target businesses that have made unreasonably high profits, normally due to unusually favourable markets.”

The party noted that excess profit taxes had gone as high as 80% during war times but said the tax could be set at 11% to bridge the gap between the company tax rate and top income tax rate. “Alternatively, it could be set closer to 50%, recognising the effectively unearned nature of excess profits.”

The party said the policy could be implemented by increasing the company tax for companies over a certain size in specific industries for a period. It estimated that if the corporate tax rate was lifted to 33% across the board it would raise $3b a year.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Green MP Julie-Anne Genter has called for an excess profits tax.

Land tax

The Green Party wants a land value tax on urban residential land and to use that income for infrastructure, public and active transport and public reserves.

The Opportunities Party also wants a land value tax, at 0.75% of the value of urban residential land, paid annually. Commercial, rural, conservation and Maori land would be excluded and superannuitants could opt to defer payments until a property was sold.

Walker said land tax could be simpler than some of the other wealth tax proposals because there was already something similar in local body rates.

Capital gains tax

The Green Party wants a comprehensive capital gains tax that applies to inflation-adjusted capital gains when they are realised, on assets in New Zealand purchased and sold by corporations or people living overseas as well as assets sold or purchased by residents, with the exception of the family home.

It would treat real capital gains as income for tax rate purposes and would allow the income from capital gains to be spread over several years for New Zealand residents.

When the Tax Working Group recommended a capital gains tax, it was estimated to be likely to raise $8.3b in extra revenue over five years or 0.2% to 1.2% of gross domestic product each year.

ACT would repeal the bright-line test, which taxes capital gains on properties bought and sold within designated periods, and National would unwind the extension of the test.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff ACT's David Seymour would like to see a two-rate tax system.

Ghost house tax

The Maori Party has also talked about a ghost house tax of 2% on the capital value of a vacant house if it was empty of three months or more in any year.

An Empty Homes Report found that about 10% of people with vacant properties were keeping them empty on purpose.

Financial services tax

The Green Party said it would collaborate internationally to establish financial transaction taxes (FTT), including on international currency movements.

This is something the Tax Working Group looked at, noting that people who were proponents felt it was a way to discourage speculative and unproductive trading.

It said the tax would reduce the overall volume of trading on financial markets, which would impact their ability to operate efficiently.

“However, the overall effect on market stability would depend on the extent to which an FTT also reduced the volume of any speculative ‘volatility-increasing’ trading. The limited international empirical evidence shows overall neutral or negative effects on market volatility. The revenue that could be raised by an FTT in New Zealand is likely limited due to the ease with which it could be avoided. This is because of the proximity of New Zealand to the Australian financial markets.”

It recommended against a financial transaction tax in New Zealand due to the likely inefficiency, risk of avoidance and reduction in market liquidity.