Brothers Beer puts six-pack of venues on market

The Brothers Beer Auckland portfolio includes the venues at City Works Depot, Onehunga Mall (pictured), and Orakei Bay Village.

An Auckland craft brewing operation is placing six of its bar and restaurant operations in Auckland on the market for sale with a range of asking prices.

After experiencing rapid growth in its wholesale brewing and distribution business, Brothers Beer is selling all of its hospitality venues to allow for expansion in its brewery operations.

The six Brothers Beer and Juke Joint BBQ venues for sale are located in Birkenhead ($180,000), City Works Depot ($450,000), Mt Eden ($990,000), New Lynn, Ōrākei ($500,000), and Onehunga ($190,000).

All are fitted out with signature furniture, artwork and vintage elements..

The sale creates opportunities for potential purchasers – including the flexibility to continue running the Brothers Beer and Juke Joint BBQ business model, or adapting the premises under new entities.

Supplied The Brothers Beer Auckland portfolio includes the venues at City Works Depot (pictured).

Currently, all six locations specialise in craft beer and traditional American “low and slow” BBQ cuisine – an offering that has grown in popularity since it was introduced by the brand in 2015.

The Brothers Beer portfolio is being marketed for sale by business sales agency Diamond Group Realty. Principal Carolyn Hanson said the outlets could be negotiated individually, or in any configuration.

All were free houses with no supply arrangements to any one particular brewery, she said, however Brothers Beer continued its commitment to servicing its on-premise operations, and was open to negotiating supply and support contracts with any new operators at any of the sites.

“The directors of Brothers Beer have made a strategic decision to focus on the beer brand’s solid presence in the consumer marketplace, and on the opportunities which the retail sector offers for growing sales volumes,” Hanson said.

“The range of venues that are home to Brothers Beer and Juke Joint restaurants encompasses the full gamut of styles and locations – from the CBD and the suburbs. From industrial ‘grunge’ through to a heritage character building.”

Hanson said the business portfolio for sale offered a ready-made scaled opportunity for an experienced food and beverage operator to increase its presence in the Auckland market.

“The option to buy one or more of the Brothers Beer Juke Joint venues gives the flexibility of complimenting what may already be an existing profile – enabling efficiencies of scale to be brought into play, particularly in the craft brewing sector.”