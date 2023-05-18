Property-owning MPs 'will be feeling mortgage pain too'

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen on how new data suggests property investing is no longer a 'mum and dad' market.

Few members of parliament do not own their own homes, the latest data shows, and the majority own more than one property.

The latest register of pecuniary interests has been released, showing MPs’ investments.

Only Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare, Labour MP Ibrahim Omer and ACT MP Damien Smith did not own or have any interests in property.

Just under half the Labour MPs owned more than one property compared to 80% of National’s.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall listed a property in the Maldives and National MP Maureen Pugh a timeshare in Australia.

Some members, such as Todd Muller, Barbara Kuriger and David Bennett, listed investments in farming businesses.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins listed two family homes in Upper Hutt and a residential property in Raumati.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon had two residential properties in Auckland, a residential property in Wellington and four investment properties in Auckland – a portfolio that has remained stable in recent years.

National MP Gerry Brownlee is another with a large number of properties, though he lists one fewer in Christchurch this year than in 2021 – citing two in Christchurch, one in Wellington, one in Marlborough and one in Marlborough sounds.

Meka Whaitiri, who recently announced a move to Te Pāti Māori, would have added to Labour’s multiple owner tally otherwise – she owns two family homes and an interest in blocks of Maori land.

In 2021, National had 33 MPs declaring more than one property but that had dropped to 27 this year. Labour’s number increased from 28 to 32.

Brad Olsen, chief executive of Infometrics, said two-thirds of the members of parliament were registered as having a mortgage – Hipkins had four.

“It reflects that they themselves will be feeling that interest rate pinch in a sense although at the same time they are on the sort of income to cope with the rising interest rates.”

He said the lack of renters stood out.

“That’s a group not well represented by politicians.”

He said questions would and should be asked about how well renters were being represented by those making decisions about the rental market.

“Some will have been renters in the past but it’s jarring to see a large number of decision-makers don’t have that current experience of how changes are playing out day by day.”