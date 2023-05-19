My Food Bag profit slumps, plans ASX delisting

My Food Bag says there has been growth in the Bargain Box part of the business.

My Food Bag has reported a net profit of $7.9 million for its 2023 financial year, compared to $20m the year earlier, as customers adjusted to a cost-of-living crunch.

The business has advised of its plans to delist from the ASX to save money.

Chairman Tony Carter said it had been a challenging year, driven by the wider economic environment.

“Inflationary pressure on households and low consumer confidence have resulted in subdued demand, driving diseconomies of scale within the business.

“As a result, we have undertaken a reset of our business spanning our leadership, supply chain and brand positioning, all focused on strengthening My Food Bag to deliver.

“Our investment in pick technology, initiatives to increase choice, flexibility, customisation and value for customers, and our focus on cost, will drive performance in FY24 and will position us for further growth into the future,” Carter said.

My Food Bag said its ingredient margin was 48.4%, down slightly on the year before. It said that was a strong result given food prices rose 12.1% in the year.

Chief executive Mark Winter said there had been softening demand across the business but it had invested in Bargain Box to support growth.

“As New Zealand’s most affordable meal kit, it is well placed to grow during current economic conditions. During FY23, Bargain Box active customers grew by 12%, and overall deliveries grew by 2% year-on-year.

“We have adapted, and will continue to adapt, our business for the current climate, ensuring our ability to deliver and perform now, as well as continuing to strengthen our position. We are a profitable business with a strong brand and customer offer. In FY24 our intent is to stabilise sales and execute a disciplined plan to deliver sustainable active customer growth, focused on driving our portfolio of brands, growing choice and flexibility, as well as operational efficiencies.”

It said its home listing was on the NZX and its presence on the Australian ASX was a secondary listing.

If removal from the ASX was approved, it would continue to trade on the NZX.

“Delisting from the ASX will save the business money and is consistent with the review of our cost base to identify cost-saving initiatives. Trading in the company’s shares on the ASX has poor liquidity and low daily trading volumes, so the board considers the cost of continuing a listing on the ASX outweighs the benefits.”