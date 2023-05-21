Family goes to Ombudsman over concerns around cyclone recovery grant process

The Beekmans property after the flood, which washed away their house, sheds and orchard machinery.

Of seven businesses in the Esk Valley to apply for a cyclone recovery grant, not one got the $40,000 they had sought, yet others located elsewhere who appeared not to have been as badly affected did.

One of those unsuccessful applicants was Maik Beekmans, who with wife Marianne and their two daughters, lived on a property also run as an orchard business.

The February 14 floods washed away their house, all their possessions and machinery and destroyed the orchard.

Beekmans is unhappy with the way the grants have been handled by the local Chamber of Commerce, and the role played by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and is making a complaint to the Ombudsman’s Office.

READ MORE:

* Identity of assessors criticised for cyclone relief fund calls under wraps

* Family business wiped out by cyclone battles to get relief funding

* Orchard wiped-out in cyclone denied financial support, then offered just $15K

* Big shortfall in government funding for cyclone-hit businesses

* Small business owners hit by cyclone struggle to pay bills while waiting on grant applications



Beekmans applied to the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, which handled local applications to the Government’s Cyclone and Flood Response Fund, for a $40,000 grant but was declined any funding, with the Chamber saying it was only going to the “most severely impacted businesses”.

He was told the business couldn’t get funding because the family trust, which owned the property, had already received a $4000 clean-up grant from MPI to clear silt, and claimants were only allowed to claim one of the two types of grant.

Supplied The Beekman property before the flood. Their business was Hawke’s Bay’s largest mandarin grower. They also grew oranges, limes, avocados and feijoas, and employed up to seven people at peak season.

The Chamber later agreed to provide the business a $15,000 grant.

Beekmans did not accept that. He, and others, began looking into the way the grants were awarded.

He discovered that of seven businesses in the Esk Valley – amongst the worst hit areas – that had asked for $40,000, none had received it. One had received $30,000, the others had received $25,000 or less.

Yet 117 other applicants to the fund had received grants of $40,000.

Finding this hard to believe, and wanting to continue pushing his business’s case, he wrote to the Ministry earlier this month to raise concerns. He requested a review of the Chamber’s decision to offer a grant of $15,000 and asked the Ministry to “conduct a full audit on the HBCC decision-making process, the actors in this process and the bizarre outcomes of this process”.

Supplied Maik and Marianne Beekmans with their daughters Frederieke and Jabobien.

His concerns included the fact that grants had been rewarded to private individuals, while some appeared to have been awarded to companies that were not registered with the Companies Office, incorporated societies that appeared not to have suffered any material or financial damage, companies that employed more than the 50 employee limit, and companies that didn’t seem to operate in Hawke’s Bay.

The Chamber had $31.7m to distribute and to date has made grants to more than 900 successful applicants.

“Let me be clear that we do not begrudge anyone who has received a grant – what we are trying to demonstrate is the unfairness of the way grants have been handed out,” he wrote.

He said the $15,000 grant offered by the Chamber was “in our eyes a token gesture just to go away” and, given the purpose of the fund, “we simply don’t agree with being given a mere fraction of what many businesses (that are not affected at all) have been rewarded”.

Michael Farr/Stuff Three businesses run by brothers Chris and Phil Barber, Zeelandt Brewery, Cone & Flower Garden Bar, and Petane wines and vineyard were among the Esk Valley businesses to apply for cyclone recovery grants. (File photo)

On May 12, Beekmans received a letter from the deputy chief executive and head of Kānoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit at Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Robert Pigou.

Pigou said it was Government Ministers who established the business support grants programme and agreed for local delivery partners (LDP’s), such as the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, to deliver the fund.

He said the Ministry wasn’t able to “relitigate or contest LDP’s grants decisions”, and noted that having reviewed the situation himself, he agreed with the outcome of Beekmans’ application.

CHRIS SKELTON Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier.

“While I understand the severity of your loss to your orchard and home, the programme is not intended to replace orchards, fleet, plant, or personal property, but to provide interim cashflow support while you work with your insurer. Upon review of all the information, I am of the view that the Chamber followed the correct process and arrived at the correct decision,” Pigou said.

He told Beekmans that the Ministers required the Chamber to return any uncommitted to MBIE by May 15, and said if he wanted to accept the $15,000 grant he needed to advise the Chamber by then.

Beekmans said “We were faced with the decision to accept it by last Friday or be left empty-handed, so we begrudgingly accepted it”.

“At the heart of our appeal is the apparent injustice in the way many companies who haven’t even had wet feet on 14 February, have been awarded $40,000 grants straight away, and my company (smack bang in the epicentre of the floods) has had to beg to even get a look in,” he said.

“We’re not giving up,” Beekmans said.