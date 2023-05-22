Bracket creep pushing 'tax freedom day' out

Bracket creep is to blame for New Zealanders’ “tax freedom day” falling two days later this year than last, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway says.

The accounting firm has released its latest calculation of the day, which demonstrates how far through the year New Zealanders have paid their collective tax bill.

This year, it is forecast to arrive on May 22.

In 2021, it was May 11 and in 2016, it was May 1.

Baker Tilly Staples Rodway head of taxation services Mike Rudd said the change was due to bracket creep – as New Zealanders’ incomes rose but tax brackets did not, their tax bills would increase.

“A higher proportion of income is being paid as income tax than previously due to wage inflation and no change in the tax settings… it’s almost disgusting in a way that tax rates haven’t changed in 12 years. The raw numbers are still the same as they were 12 years ago while every other figure has gone up. The Government is benefitting because it is taxing even low-income earners at what is a relatively high tax rate.”

He said New Zealand was pushing out from being a “middle of the pack” taxpaying country to fall in with higher-taxed countries, such as in Europe, which had always had a tax freedom day in June.

“Being at the end of May puts us into the class of really high tax countries… it’s accelerating our movement into the high tax country class as opposed to being more competitive with the UK and US where tax freedom day falls earlier in the year.”

Tax director Spencer Smith said gross domestic product (GDP) went up by $17 billion last year and the tax take up by $9b, so 50% of the GDP increase was going towards paying taxes.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Government had been tipped to address the tax brackets in this year’s Budget.

“Remember that there is a 30% tax on every dollar earned by someone on just $48,000 of annual income, which is less than someone earning the living wage. The concern is that the 33% tax rate that was designed for the highest earners a decade ago is now capturing people across the board, something that’s even more urgent to address during a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

They said the increase in the trust tax rate would push the day out further when it took effect.

The Tax Freedom Day calculations also show that Core Crown expenses have risen from $80b in 2018 to an estimated $129b in 2023.

“When you look at the major increase in Core Crown expenses, it’s vital to talk about the value that’s being delivered in these areas, getting the right balance on both tax and government spending. We know that more government spending drives inflation, but also that more Kiwis are reporting hardship or expressing concern about service delivery standards in key areas such as education and healthcare. This makes efficiencies and getting the most for each taxpayer dollar more important than ever,” Smith said.

He said this was especially pressing when the value of every dollar the Government spent was eroded by inflation.

It spent $2.88b on finance costs last year, which increased to $5.67b in 2023.

“There’s no single answer to addressing the fiscal challenge. But, as Tax Freedom Day continues to move out, there’s increasing urgency to ask how we can afford to keep funding increasing government expenditure and how well it is being spent.”

Smith said most taxpayers the firm dealt with did not object to paying tax but wanted to know it was being spent well.