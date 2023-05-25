Gamers could help pull the freight industry out of a skills shorgage crisis

The critical labour shortage in the freight and logicist sector is set to widen from 4700 to 18,000 workers by 2028 without immediate intervention. (File photo)

The freight industry is facing a critical worker shortage and gamers could be the answer to stem a rapidly shrinking workforce, a government report says.

Gamers have the requisite skills needed to operate the new automation robot and drone technologies which are expected to be adopted in the future, the report commissioned by Hanga-Aro-Rau, the Manufacturing, Engineering and Logistics Workforce Development Council says.

The critical labour shortage in the freight and logistics sector is set to widen from 4700 to 18,000 workers by 2028 without immediate intervention.

Industry experts say unless the issue addressed, the growing skills shortage will constrain the growth of all sectors of the economy.

The highly fragmented logistics sector struggles to attract and retain workers and has lost thousands of staff to other industries and lucrative overseas roles over the past two years, the report says.

Road freight association Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand interim chief executive Dom Kalasih said capacity constraints would lead to delivery delays, shortages and price increases for consumer goods.

“When you have a scenario where demand for services significantly outstrips available supply, such as that forecast for the logistics sector, then market forces will look to prioritise the allocation of resources,” kalasih said.

Perishable goods that needed to get to market quickly would take priority over non-perishable products he said.

“There will be costs related to these changes, and it will cost more every time that food product is moved to the manufacturer, to the wholesaler and to the retailer.

The report also found evidence of discrimination and pay inequity, which could holding back career progression for wahine and Pacific peoples, in particular.

More than 4600 workers, or 3.5% of the workforce had left the industry in the past two years, led by Generation Z (aged 15 and 24 years) and almost a quarter (23%) had moved overseas where they could earn more.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Ships come into the Port of Auckland at all hours of the night. High above Auckland’s twinkling lights, as the city slumbers, crane operator Willie Maipi is there to meet them.

Hanga-Aro-Rau deputy chief executive Samantha McNaughton said a functional freight and logistics industry underpinned the growth of the entire economy.

The report identified a number of systemic issues and calls for the immediate introduction of an industry-wide strategic approach to reduce barriers to training, she said.

McNaughton said the sector ramped up its use of automation during the Covid-19 pandemic to make up for the shortage of labour.

Automation was changing the nature of jobs in the industry and could help improve gender and cultural diversity in the workforce, she said.

Deloitte Pacifica services group lead Lisa Tai, said removing barriers to progression faced by Pacific peoples was essential to dealing with the industry’s skills shortage.

Few Pacific people held senior and management roles in the industry and there was a lack of information available on development opportunities, Tai said.

The report found 2300 Pacific workers would need to be trained at the highest skill levels within the next five years to achieve equity, however, less than a third of companies have targeted Pacific initiatives to support the development of Pacific staff.

Faced with a skills crisis, the industry would need to find new ways of training people to better suit Pacific workers, she said.

“It is imperative that any solutions are co-created and designed with Pacific workers.”