Auckland business chased for $46,000 in Covid payments

Hugh Grierson is being asked to repay a lot of Covid support - he says he'll have to close his business if he can't get the Inland Revenue to let him off on hardship grounds.

Auckland business owner Hugh Grierson says he’ll have to liquidate his business if Inland Revenue won’t show some leniency in chasing him to repay Covid support funding.

Grierson owns Avondale beer company Hopscotch.

He was not able to open the business during the Covid-19 lockdowns and claimed $36,000 in wage subsidies and resurgence support payments and $11,000 from the small business cashflow scheme.

But he has since been audited and asked to repay the money.

Businesses who applied for the wage subsidy had to prove they met the required income drop by comparing their revenue to what they made before alert levels changed.

Inland Revenue (IR) said the comparative period Grierson used to prove the required drop in income was incorrect.

IR said he should have used a “typical week”. The department said while “typical” was “somewhat subjective”, it did not accept that businesses could use any week within the six-week window to be considered typical.

“In practical terms we have dealt with real estate agents who had five weeks of zero sales and one week where they receive significant income from a property sale,” the department said in a letter to Grierson.

“Using the one week of income is not typical.”

IR said a week that was closest to “average” was the best method in many cases and Grierson seemed to have been given incorrect advice.

But Grierson said his business had already started to slow before the lockdown period, as people became more wary about socialising, and the weeks immediately preceding it were not representative of normal trading.

“I picked a good week and a bad week from the specified month to represent my drop in sales. I figured they were representative weeks as they were actual real weeks of trade. Not so, apparently.

“I feel like decisions were made in a hurry, things were loose and poorly defined and not made clear. Now IR is going around tightening down the screws and trying to reclaim money and traps have been set. It’s almost like all the offers of support were great then but now there’s not support. If it was really clear I wouldn’t have been able to get any of the first round of Covid support and I don’t think heaps of people would have been able to.”

He said, if it had been clear that he was being expected to provide something more like an average, he and a lot of other hospitality businesses would have been excluded.

He would not have tried to battle on with home deliveries for the business had he known, he said, and would have focused his attention on earning money elsewhere. “If I’d been aware of the rules, which I suspect were made up later, I’d be fine.”

He was also told that any money used from the cashflow loan to pay himself was misspending. “While we understand the position you were placed in ue to Covid-19, the terms of the [loan] contract were breached by funds being used in this way,” IR said.

Grierson said he only paid himself the normal amount so he could eat and keep his house.

He was now working seven days a week to try to get back on track but said he did not have the means to pay back everything that was being asked. He had been advised that the worst case was that he could be bankrupted as well as lose his business, which could affect his ability to work as a teacher.

He said other businesspeople were likely to be in the same position. He was hoping to apply to Inland Revenue under hardship conditions.

An Inland Revenue spokesperson said, as on May 22, there had been 6921 small business cashflow scheme customers asked to repay their loans.

“The repayment requests are for a number of reasons, including using the loan contrary to the criteria.”

She said, of those, 1145 customers had repaid their defaulted loans in full as requested and a number had entered into repayment plans.

More than 150,000 loans had been issued.

George Van Ooyen, group general manager of client service support at the Ministry of Social Development, said it had 28,710 engagements with businesses about wage subsidy repayments, resulting in $817.8 million being repaid.

That included 4296 occasions when the ministry made a formal request for repayment.

He said thousands of wage subsidy applicants had been contacted as part of the integrity processes.

“We’ve found that in most cases, employers are doing he right thing and we are encouraged that many businesses have chosen to voluntarily refund the money because their situation changed.”

He said there had been prosecutions involving 33 people and subsidies of $1.88 million. Civil proceedings were being taken in another 30 cases.