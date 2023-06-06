Newsable: Why petrol prices could be about to pump right up

Filling up your tank is about to get a lot more expensive – and there’s not a lot the government can do about it. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Pain at the pump could be on the cusp of getting a lot worse, after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to continue cutting oil production.

OPEC+ is the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries – an intergovernmental organisation made up of some of the world’s leading oil-producing companies.

Saudi Arabia, the group’s chair, announced it will be slashing output by an additional one million barrels a day for at least a month later this year, in a bid to combat declining crude oil prices – something previous cuts have not managed to turn around.

“They implemented a cut back in April.. it [prices] spiked for a bit, but those global recessionary fears pulled it back,” Infometrics Chief Executive Brad Olsen tells Newsable.

“We’re now back in that same position where OPEC is trying to cut the production to try and raise the price; good if you’re a big oil producing nation in the Middle East. Not so good if you’re a motorist here in New Zealand.”

New Zealand motorists could also be in for a double-whammy, because from July the Government’s fuel tax subsidy will end.

Olsen suggests New Zealanders should brace for that petrol price impact.

“As quickly as the international prices go up, ours will probably go up too.”

