Here's how much Michael Wood's shares have increased in value since he was first asked to sell

Suspended transport minister Michael Wood says he asked his new stock broker to sell his Auckland Airport shares on Wednesday morning.

Michael Wood has been stood down as Transport Minister over shares in Auckland Airport.

Wood did not properly declare the shares and did not complete the sale of shares last year.

The Cabinet Office asked him 12 times since November 2020 if he had divested the shares.

Wood’s wife Auckland councillor Julie Fairey is also a beneficiary of a trust that owns airport shares in a managed fund.

Michael Wood’s failure to sell his shares in Auckland International Airport over the past three years has had high-profile repercussions – but did not net him much in financial gain.

It was reported on Wednesday that he had been approached 12 times by the Cabinet Office about the shares, wanting to confirm whether he had sold or was in the process of selling them.

He still had not sold them but had contacted a broker to begin the process on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the first time he was asked was November 19, 2020.

At that point, shares had recovered from the worst of their Covid lows and were changing hands for $7.72.

Today, they are worth $8.61, valuing Wood’s holding at just over $13,000.

Greg Smith, head of retail at Devon Funds, said the gain over the period was about 11.5%, or $1360.

There had been no dividends paid to shareholders over that time.

“It’s more the principle rather than the actual financial amount,” he said.

Hipkins said Wood had confirmed throughout that he was about to, or in the process of, divesting the shareholding.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins says Michael Wood was first asked about his shares in 2020.

It has been reported that Wood bought the shares as a teenager. The shares listed in February 1999 at an offer price of $1.80.

At the same time, Auckland Council is set to vote on a plan to sell its shareholding in the airport.

Smith said, were Auckland Council to sell, offshore super funds might be interested.

”We're not talking about a forced sale, it’s a decent holding. There would be a lot of potential infrastructure investors and super funds who could be looking at it now – just the short-term chance to own an asset with stable cash flows.

“Airport capacity is going up, there’s going to be growing population globally, Asian airlines are coming back. Also there’s the fact it’s a property play really. It’s a big property company.”

He said dividends would resume to shareholders at some point.

“There would be a number of investors interested in that stake if it goes, for the long-term appeal and the short-term tail wins. But any investor coming into it wouldn’t be taking a short-term view.”