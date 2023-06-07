Jenny Craig stores to close, staff made redundant

No buyer has been found for New Zealand’s Jenny Craig business, and the administrators are recommending it be placed into liquidation.

Administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, Kate Warwick and Joseph Hansell of FTI Consulting were appointed on a voluntary basis on May 9.

They said they had wanted to sell the trans-Tasman operations of the Jenny Craig Group as a going concern, with the intent of preserving as many jobs as possible and limiting losses to creditors.

They sought offers from interested bidders, which resulted in 15 interested parties coming forward, four of whom made non-binding indicative offers.

But they said on Wednesday they were not able to find a buyer for the physical stores and employees of the Australian and New Zealand business and would propose at the next meeting that it be liquidated.

Kate Green/Getty Images Rebel Wilson has fronted advertisements for Jenny Craig.

Staff had been told that stores would close and they would be made redundant.

The online capability of the business will be sold to healthcare technology firm Eucalyptus, which will offer online weight loss solutions for customers.

It is understood that staff were told that because the Jenny Craig name is trademarked, and owned by Jenny Craig US, which closed in early May, purchasers were unable to be reassured they would be able to use the name should they purchase the business.

The US business ran out of money while it was searching for a buyer and had to file for bankruptcy.

The administrators said the business was not trading profitably in New Zealand and Australia, either.

Staff were told their priority value as unsecured creditors was capped at $24,000.

Founded by Australian woman Jenny Craig and her husband, Sidney, in 1983, the company grew to be one of the most well-known weight management companies in the world.

It used celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Spice Girl Mel B to promote its food and fitness products.