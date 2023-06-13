Newsable: Do wealth taxes actually work?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Wealth taxes are having a bit of a moment just now, courtesy of the Green Party’s tax announcement over the weekend.

But they’re also a bit complicated: how do you figure out someone’s wealth? How can you stop people from hiding it? What is the actual practical aim of wealth taxes, and how effective have they been overseas?

As Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker explains to Stuff’s daily podcast Newsable, a lot of those questions don’t have simple answers.

What is a wealth tax?

At its most basic, an income tax taxes income - so it’s the product of your activities or how your assets are being used, it’s generally measured on an annual basis - whereas a wealth tax is essentially looking at what is the value of what you own and it’s essentially taking a slice of that as tax.

How do you calculate a wealth tax?

A wealth tax isn’t something that New Zealand has had before … but how it goes in other countries is you need to undertake evaluation processes each year of what (your assets) are worth.

It could be looking at your houses, any businesses you invest in … and apply some kind of methodology to work out a valuation each year.

What countries already have wealth taxes?

It’s not thought that there are many ‘wealth taxes’ - different countries have a variety of different thing that are kind of like wealth taxes, like inheritance tax, property taxes … the ones that are commonly cited these days as having a wealth tax are Argentina, Norway, Spain and Switzerland.

Have wealth taxes worked in those countries?

One of the problems when you have a new tax like a wealth tax is: what does that do to disincentivise different activities, and what effect does that have on decision-making?

One of the things we’re seeing is that Norway is having a number of issues with their wealth tax, which they recently increased the rate of. Since they increased their rate of wealth tax, they’ve had a significant increase in wealthy people leaving Norway. You’ve got a decision when you’re wealthy: do I want to live here, or do I want to live somewhere else that doesn’t have the tax? And when you’re only talking about four countries that are taxing, there are plenty of other opportunities available to people.

One of the other issues I’ve read about in Norway is how it’s impacting on startup businesses, for example. You might have started a business and it’s going really well, and obviously it need to be valued each year. If you get up to this threshold … you might still be in a startup stage, you’re not necessarily going to be swimming in cash at that point in time, but you’re going to have this potentially massive tax liability coming each year.

