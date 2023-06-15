Hastings council's increased development fees will see developers 'thrown under the bus'

Hastings District Council is proposing to hike the fees it charges developers. It hasn’t gone down well. (File photo)

A huge hike in fees proposed on new developments in a booming Hastings has developers up in arms and claiming it will see the district miss out on desperately needed new housing.

But the local council says unless it can fund critical infrastructure necessary to service the growth, it will have to start saying ‘no’ to future developments.

The issue, which is shaping up to have huge consequences on the district’s future, was the subject of submissions made to Hastings District Council on Thursday.

The fees, called ‘development contributions’, are paid by developers to councils cover the likes of roads and water services etc that are needed for the new developments such as new green-fields subdivisions, infill developments, or additional commercial or industrial buildings.

Hastings is experiencing major rapid growth, with the population increasing by 5400 people to more than 90,100 since 2018, new building consents increasing 187% between 2015 and 2021, higher than projected uptake of residential and industrial land, and an estimated shortage of between 1000 and 1600 houses.

Hastings District Council says the growth has reached a point where the urban wastewater system is at capacity in some places and unless the system is improved the council will have to say no to future developments.

Supplied Greenstone Land Developments director Tim Wilkins said the proposal was “completely unsustainable”. (File photo)

It has a plan, involving a $230 million investment over the next ten years or longer, and plans to fund this partly through a government grant of $18m, and debt of $83m, but primarily through development contributions of $129m.

The council wants to do this by amending its current Long Term Plan, so that development contributions increase from June 30 for the 2023/24 year.

The increases vary depending on the type of development. A development contribution for infill housing increases 97% from $16,016 to $31,490 per housing unit, and by 56% from $27,302 to $42,725 per housing unit on a greenfields site.

diane joyce Hawke’s Bay Project Development Ltd director John Roil said the policy would see a delay to affordable housing. (File photo)

For businesses the increases are greater, with the required contribution for 100sqm of industrial/warehousing units increasing 124% from $5,109 to $11,470, and for hospitality/restaurants increasing 121% from $12,474 to $27,536.

The proposal was put out for submissions, with hearings held on Thursday.

It received 13 submissions from local developers, Kāinga Ora, the Retirement Villages Association and Ryman and Summerset.

The proposed increases haven’t gone down well with developers.

Tumu Group director Hamish Frame said if the council adopted the proposed policy it “would be effectively throwing developers with land being held for development, but unconsented, 'under the bus'”.

“The draft policy is not reflective of a collaborative approach to resolving the region's housing issues, and the consequence of adopting the policy will compound the already challenging economics of increasing the housing supply,” Frame said.

Hawke’s Bay Project Development Ltd director John Roil, a former councillor, said it appeared “very apparent that council has failed over the last decade to keep ahead of the need to provide for housing and business land development”, and if adopted the policy would see a delay to affordable housing.

Greenstone Land Developments owner Tim Wilkins said the proposed increases for greenfield areas was “completely unsustainable and will have a trickle on effect resulting in a lack of supply within the market”.

“To be completely clear, if the existing developers that have purchased 90% of the existing residential land had known two years ago that the Development Levies were going up to $42,700 they would have purchased the land at much lower levels meaning they would be able to continue to develop now,” Wilkins said.

Matthew Holder, principal planner at Development Nous, which represents numerous developers in the district said several housing developments already underway had been started based on what was signalled in the Long Term Plan, and it appeared that some of the proposed work related to overdue maintenance.

“These proposed charges on top of rate rises and scheduled fees and charges will compound the cost of-living crisis faced by the Community. It is not, for example a matter of a developer ‘having to accept less profit’,” he said.

The Retirement Villages Association, which represents all five publicly-listed retirement village companies, (Ryman Healthcare, Summerset Group, Arvida Group, Oceania Healthcare, and Radius Residential Care Ltd), said the proposed increases were likely to “result in a strong disincentive to development, which is critically needed to address the district's housing challenges and expected population growth”.

They would also see increased costs passed on to purchasers, and the Association ”strongly encourages the Council to consider other funding options to recover the additional costs”.

The council will now consider the submissions before making a decision. There is no timeframe on when that will be.