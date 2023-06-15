Recession or not? GDP data will reveal state of economy

Times are tough for households, whether there’s technically a recession or not.

If New Zealand hasn’t been through a technical recession over the past two quarters, it will only be because the population has grown, economists say.

Data will be released at 10.45am on Thursday that will reveal how GDP moved in the first three months of the year.

If activity fell, it would be the second quarter in a row of declining GDP, meeting the technical definition of a recession. Activity dropped 0.6% in the last quarter of 2022.

The Reserve Bank had forecast that the country would go through a shallow, year-long recession from the middle of this year but at the Budget, Treasury forecasts showed it no longer expected that to happen.

Bank economists are mixed on whether activity will have been slightly up or slightly down in the March quarter.

ASB economists said it was “anyone’s guess” given the volatility, measurement challenges and historic revisions involved.

“Put your chips on red or black, spin the wheel and close your eyes.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson faces questions about the economy after news it shrank 0.6% in the final three months of last year. (First published 16/03/23)

But they said if there was no recession it was only because of the “sudden flood” of people entering New Zealand.

“On a per-capita basis, GDP is set to shrink around 2% in this downturn: that’s 2% less spending or output per person. Besides the recession around the Global Financial Crisis (4.2% fall in per-capita GDP), you have to go all the way back to the early 1990s for a bigger knock. The point is, it feels like a recession in many respects because a large number of people are feeling sustained financial pressure.”

They said their current forecasts were not for GDP to return to September 2022 levels for nearly three years.

“It took five years for per-capita GDP to recover from the 2008/09 recession. On the plus side of the ledger, employment is entering this weak patch in great shape.”

Kiwibank economists said they expected growth to be flat over the March quarter but said New Zealand was still likely to slip into a shallow recession this year.

“The Reserve Bank’s sheer determination to constrain demand cannot be discounted. However, the rebuild and surge in net migration questions the magnitude of the contraction and the starting point.”