Why food prices have skyrocketed - and why they're expected to cool off

Anyone who’s bought food over the past year can tell you things are getting a whole lot more expensive.

But now we can put a number on it: 12.1%.

That, on average, is how much more expensive food is in June 2023 compared to 12 months earlier.

But what are the precise factors behind that? And when can we expect things to turn around?

Infometrics’ chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan sat down to discuss this with Stuff’s daily podcast Newsable.

Why has the cost of food skyrocketed over the past year?

It's a legacy of the pandemic, really. We've had a whole lot of stuff come together at once, which has pushed up prices: international shipping costs, higher oil prices … the war in Ukraine, which has particularly affected some of the food production internationally as well. Then, of course, within New Zealand, we've had labour shortages coming through as well. So you put all of that together, and we've seen the price of everything going up.

Are some foods worse-affected than others?

It's across the board, but the biggest rises over the last year have been for fruit and vegetables produce. That does reflect some of the stuff we've had, of course: bad weather events earlier in the year which have impacted production through much of the North Island.

We also know, coming through into farm expenses, you've got more expensive fuel, more expensive fertiliser. The costs there are up 40-odd% on where they were a year ago. And like every other person who owns property, farmers are also paying higher interest rates as well as they rise. So there's been some real big pressures coming through there and that's taken a little bit of time to come through the system.

Is there any good news? At all?

The last couple of months, the rate of increase month-on-month has started to slow. We have seen some of those fruit and vegetable prices coming back from the post-cyclone spike … and certainly some of the other forward indicators we look at in terms of international food prices, they have shown signs of plateauing as well … it does look like we're through the worst of it.

So how long will this last?

You're probably talking through the rest of this year with price inflation remaining at above average levels, and possibly through into the first half of 2024 as well - so it's not going to dissipate quickly. There might be some areas where those prices do level off or possibly even ease back a little bit more quickly, but the other thing you've got to think about is fuel prices.

We know that the fuel excise duty and road user charges will be going back up at the end of this month. That could add another layer of costs to freighting everything around the country and food won't be immune to that either.

