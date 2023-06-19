Ethique founder Brianne West's business lessons on 'fancy job titles' and 'puffed up egos'

Ethique founder Brianne West is the latest guest on Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, hosted by Simon Bridges.

The number one lesson from Ethique founder Brianne West’s business journey is to not fall for “fancy job titles and incredible-looking CVs” when recruiting.

In the latest episode of Stuff’s Generally Famous podcast, the sustainability-championing Kiwi entrepreneur is quizzed by host Simon Bridges about what she has discovered since launching the zero-waste beauty product in 2012.

“Just because people come with fancy job titles, and incredible looking CVs doesn't mean they're actually going to be any use,” West says bluntly.

West, who stood down as Ethique’s chief executive earlier this year, says business “is full of nonsense and puffed-up egos” who often make exaggerated claims about starting billion-dollar organisations and running them from their garage for years.

“I hope my leadership style is being kind and collaborative and thoughtful,” she tells the podcast.

“I probably lack a little bit in being able to hold people firmly to account because I'm not very good with confrontation at all, even a tiny bit, and I blame my English parents for that squarely.”

To West, raised initially on the Isle of Man, off the west coast of northern England, leadership is about inspiring people with an enterprise with a greater purpose.

“That's why Ethique is successful, because we have that greater purpose, because it does inspire the team and they inspire the consumers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Simon Bridges and Brianne West.

“If you have a purpose beyond making money that everyone is excited about, passionate about, then people are going to work.”

To listen to the full interview, in which West and Bridges discuss accents, and measuring business success by more than just profit, use the audio player above or click here.

