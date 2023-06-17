Hundreds of self-employed, sole traders in breach of Covid support rules

Hugh Grierson says he may have to close his business if he can’t negotiate a way to avoid the debt.

Hundreds of small business owners have been found to have received Covid support payments and resurgence support payments that they did not fully meet the criteria for, Inland Revenue data shows.

Auckland business owner Hugh Grierson is locked in negotiations with Inland Revenue.

The department has asked him to repay $36,000 in wage subsidies and resurgence support payments, and $11,000 from the small business cashflow scheme.

Grierson said he was told he used the wrong weeks to show the downturn in his business to qualify for the support, and was told he should not have used a resurgence payment to pay “dividends" to shareholders – even though he was the only shareholder of his business and was paying himself his normal wages.

He said, since he went public with his story, he had heard from others in a similar position.

Data released by Inland Revenue, under the Official Information Act, shows that of 414 “risk-based” reviews of self-employed people and sole traders, 412 did not meet the terms and conditions of at least one of the Covid support payments or resurgence support payments they received.

Inland Revenue said about 35% of the money it had recalled was due to general misspending, including owners paying themselves, or false information being provided.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker said, while the requirement that Inland Revenue’s support payments should not be used to pay dividends to shareholders was not “out there in headlines”, she said it was part of the declaration that businesses signed to receive it.

“The wage subsidy had to go to employees and the Inland Revenue support could not be paid through to shareholders.

“Where this gets murky is sole-traders paying themselves where the person paying themselves is not dissimilar to normal wages. The declaration had a clear statement that dividends were not permitted. There should also be an overlay that potentially these businesses could have also been claiming the wage subsidy to cover costs of owners working in the business - a lot of these things were running concurrently.”

She said sole traders could be more likely to be caught out because they were less likely to have other expenses to pay.

“A larger business would be easily be able to say that the amount had been applied to rent, electricity, topping up staff payments.”

Walker said she was surprised at the number of businesses found not to have met the terms and conditions in the reviews.

"There must be a huge number of sole-traders and self-employed people feeling a bit nervous.”

Inland Revenue said earlier that just over 500 people who received the Covid support payment, the resurgence Support Payment, and the Small Business Cashflow Scheme had been asked to repay $16.4 million. Of that, $2.5m had been received and 350 cases were still being worked on.