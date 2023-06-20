Govt to announce banking inquiry 'four years too late'

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb is expected to announce a Commerce Commission market study into banking at 12.30pm on Tuesday on the black and white tiles at Parliament.

“It’s four years too late, but it’s good it’s finally arrived,” says Sam Stubbs, founder of the Simplicity KiwiSaver scheme, reacting to the prospect of a competition probe into the banking sector.

At 12.30pm on Tuesday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Dr Duncan Webb is expected to announce the next Commerce Commission “market study”, and banking is the industry expected to be put under scrutiny.

Bank profits have been under the spotlight this year, as some hit records, with data from KPMG in March showing banks had increased their margins to generate a record $7.15 billion in after-tax profits last year.

Stubbs was among the people calling in 2018 for New Zealand to have an Australian-style Royal Commission into banking.

Instead, the country got a much lighter joint “conduct review” of banks and insurers from the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua and the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.

The conduct review was a “once over lightly”, Stubbs said.

Not holding a deeper, properly-resourced banking inquiry in 2018 was a mistake, he said.

Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr deliver the findings of their joint review into the conduct and culture of banks in New Zealand. First published in 2018.

The conduct review, which was followed by conduct reviews of general insurers and life insurers, many of which were either bank-owned or closely aligned to banks, found widespread failures in the sectors.

It included chronic underinvestment in systems, significant overcharging of customers, and resulted in somewhere in the region of $150 million being paid to customers by banks and insurers.

But Stubbs said the conduct review never probed competition in the banking sector.

Since the 2018 review spiralling house prices, and fattening bank margins, have seen household mortgage debt rise rapidly, swelling banking profits.

Of particular concern to Stubbs is why the New Zealand subsidiaries of Australian banks make higher profits per customer than over in Australia.

Westpac, ANZ, ASB, and Bank of New Zealand are all owned by Australian banks.

Stubbs said the key thing now was what questions the Commerce Commission would seek to answer, but that trans-Tasman profit differential must be amongst them.

“For some time now banks in New Zealand have been making more from an average New Zealand customer than their equivalent Australian. And the four most profitable companies in New Zealand are the big banks, which is unique in the OECD,” Stubbs said.

The Commerce Commission might also have to probe some aspects of the politics of competition in the banking sector, including political failure to force the pace on open banking.

“Open banking is now de rigeur in the developed world, yet is still being debated in New Zealand.So why has it taken so long?” Stubbs said.

“Has the industry deliberately delayed its introduction to inflate profits? And why hasn’t the Government passed open banking legislation similar to that already in place elsewhere in the OECD?”

Pressure has been building for months for a Commerce Commission market study, led by Tex Edwards, founder of Monopolywatch.

Self-styled monopoly buster Tex Edwards said Webb had been thrown in at the deep end.

In March, Edwards, who was the founder of 2degrees which brought competition to the telecommunications markets, published a 21-point investigation plan for a Commerce Commission market study.

Every New Zealander is spending $2000 a year on profits for the banks, the anti-monopoly campaigner said at the time.

Banks here had four times the mortgage margins of their British counterparts, Edwards said.

There has also been tentative support for a full market inquiry from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Te Pūtea Matua.

Simplicity's Sam Stubbs says a Commerce Commission market study into banking is welcome, despite coming four years too late.

Chief economist Paul Conway said he thought a Commerce Commission market study into the retail banking sector might be warranted.

Bank profits have been driven by an increased disconnect between the rates banks charge on their loans, and the rate they paid to depositors.

But they have also been boosted by large rises in the home loans people have had to take on to buy houses and apartments.

National earlier called for a “short, sharp" inquiry into the sector instead of a commission probe, but that was rejected by the Government.

Deputy leader Nicola Willis said: “National wants to see a competitive retail banking sector that offers a fair deal to New Zealand bank customers.

“It’s disappointing that the Government has dragged its heels for so long on this. National called for a wide-ranging Parliamentary inquiry into banking competition more than three months ago. This was supported by all political parties except for Labour.

“It’s a shame Labour has only got around to this just a few months out from the election,” she said.

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says Labour dragged its feet on banking.

“We welcome the Commerce Commission inquiry as a belated step forward but remain concerned it will be slow to deliver any real results for New Zealand banking customers. Similar investigations into both the grocery sector and building and construction market are yet to deliver tangible results for New Zealand shoppers.”

ACT’s associate finance spokesperson Damien Smith said: “Before the Government embarks on another round of election year populism by attacking the private sector, it should ask how its last market study’s working out.

“Just as Labour publicly flogged the petrol companies in the election year of 2020, now it’s the banks’ turn to get a dose of election year populism. What will it achieve? Almost certainly nothing except more red tape and higher borrowing costs for New Zealanders.”