Newsable: renting versus buying, according to an economist

The question of buying or renting really comes down to what matters to you, an economist tells Newsable

Homeownership has had New Zealanders in a chokehold for decades, and there is a microscopic focus on whether we have reached the lowest point in the housing market slide.

So, does this mean people should start counting their pennies and see if buying a home is a realistic option? Or should we consider sticking to renting?

Newsable asks with BNZ chief economist, Mike Jones, what he thinks and below is an edited transcript of that interview.

What are the pro factors on both sides?

It’s really important to compare the right stuff. The first point.. Is what’s going out of your account on a week-to-week basis. Generally speaking at the moment, renting is going to be cheaper.

Then, when it comes to potentially buying a house, there’s a whole other piece to consider - which is what happens to house prices, which is really the crux of the issue.

Buying.. Is kind of a riskier prospect inherently. There can be gains, of course, but you’re exposed to ups and downs in interest rates, ups and downs in house prices - and also stuff going wrong. Maintenance, rates, all of that.

Which one impacts our economic wellbeing the most?

[With] owning a home, you’ve got that extra security around tenure. You can’t be asked to leave, unless you decide to leave yourself.

But on the other hand [compared to renting], you have the extra stresses of owning a house as well. Which is often why I think this whole decision boils down to a very individual basis - because it depends on the stuff that you value.

