Govt to put up $5m to ensure Ruapehu skiing this season

Meetings to decide the future of Whakapapa and Tūroa failed to reach a definitive agreement, leading to the liquidation.

The Government is set to provide up to $5 million to the liquidators of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) to ensure the ski season can go ahead this year.

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan said that would give time for liquidators to decide on the purchaser or purchasers of the business and its assets.

At the watershed meeting of creditors last Tuesday, none of the proposals to take over the business were successful.

Creditors, which include the government, ANZ Bank, and skifield life pass holders, had to choose between three options for the future of the skifield.

Resolution A, which was executing a deed of company arrangement proposed by the Ruapehu Skifield Stakeholders Association to retain the RAL company structure and renegotiate the company’s debts, would have relied on life-pass holders purchasing new life passes to retain their right to ski, and crowdfunding to generate new capital.

Resolution B, which was the recommended option by the liquidators, involved the support of the Government in a “pre-packaged liquidation” followed by the sale of the Whakapapa and Tūroa skifields to two new entities, Whakapapa Holdings and Pure Tūroa (PTL), for $1 each.

Because neither of these options was successful, RAL went into liquidation, the third option.

Stuff The money will give the liquidators time to find a buyer.

“We’ve always been committed to finding a way to ensure the ski season on Mount Ruapehu goes ahead this year. Cabinet’s decision today has solidified that,” Allan said.

“Ruapehu is a very significant part of the economy in the central North Island, accounting for around a tenth of regional GDP, or $100 million per year. The season going ahead will save hundreds of jobs and support local tourism, the regional economy and the community, while a long-term solution is found.

“This will provide workers on the mountain with job security and ensure businesses dependent on activities on and around the mountain have the certainty they need for the season ahead. The liquidator is able to operate under the existing concessions.”

She said there had been a further expression of interest to take over the ski operations on the mountain, from Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu on behalf of Tūwharetoa.

“The final decision in relation to the sale is made by the liquidator. The Government is now considering the three bids for Government support and I have asked MBIE to engage with the bidders to determine the best outcome for RAL’s creditors, the Crown, the local economy and community.

“The government remains committed to ensuring the best possible outcome for the region for many future ski seasons,” Allan said.