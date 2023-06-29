Businesses wondering whether 'we've dodged a bullet'

Some businesses may be feeling more positive, having decided that the economy will not have to weaken as much as they feared, ANZ’s chief economist says.

The bank’s latest business confidence survey showed confidence increased by 13 points in June, to -18, the highest level since November 2021.

Firms’ own expected activity jumped eight points to +3, the first time in 14 months it had been positive.

Chief economist Sharon Zollner said the survey indicated that firms were cautiously optimistic the worst might be over.

The lift in sentiment was widespread but most marked in the services sector.

At the same time, headline inflation and pricing indicators continued to slowly ease, she said. “Inflation expectations have the steepest downward trend, but are still extremely elevated. The fall in the net proportion of firms expecting higher costs was particularly marked this month.”

Businesses were expecting to increase wages by considerably less in the next 12 months than in the last year.

Zollner said businesses’ ease of credit had the most dramatic increase in the survey, which was possibly due to a tweak to loan-to-value restrictions or the Reserve Bank indicating it had reached the official cash rate (OCR) peak.

Finding skilled labour was still rated as firms’ biggest issue but was not the extreme outlier it had been a year ago, Zollner said.

Finding staff was the biggest problem for construction and services, while for manufacturing it was on par with non-wage costs. Agriculture was most concerned about regulation, paperwork and cashflow, while the retail sector was most concerned about low turnover.

“Times remain very uncertain for businesses, and pressure on profitability from high costs and in some cases, lower turnover, persists," Zollner said.

“But there are positives too – firms appear to have taken heart from the Reserve Bank calling a halt to hikes. Increasingly widespread expectations that the housing market has found a floor appear to be offering glimmers of hope for the residential construction sector, and finding labour has clearly become much easier as workers have poured in through the border, alleviating a significant source of stress for businesses.

“Of course, capping any upside is the fact the Reserve Bank is wanting to see subdued demand for a period. But for now, cautious optimism appears to be emerging that the worst could be past – but it's conditional on those inflation indicators continuing to fall.”

Zollner said ANZ still expected recession in the second half of the year.

“This may be more of a relief rally, which is a financial markets term for when something doesn’t turn out as bad as you think.”

She said, if the upward trend continued, it could put pressure on interest rates.

As long as the Reserve Bank wanted a downturn, any surprise of demand being more resilient than expected had to be temporary, she said.

“The levels are still subdued. This isn’t suggesting the economy is going to start ripping away but firms are hoping the worst has been averted, they've dodged a bullet.

“Sentiment isn’t strong and more and more firms are reporting turnover as a problem. I wouldn't say this is a sign firms are experiencing much stronger demand than expected, rather they are hoping the economy will not need to weaken as much as they were thinking.”

She said it was hard to quantify how much the Reserve Bank’s indication that the OCR was on hold would have an impact. “It might engender a sense of ‘oh well okay maybe the worst is over’... maybe a sense that one source of uncertainty has reduced.”

Zollner said it was positive that inflation indicators were still easing even as activity measures lifted. “It's nice to see both things going in the right direction for a change.”