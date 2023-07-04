Newsable: there's a new wave of txt scams, here's what you need to know

BNZ’s Head of Financial Crime tells Newsable the things to look out for with scammy txts on the rise

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: what is probably now Tory Whanau’s least favourite night out in Wellington, unpacking the SHEIN influencer trip and why it completely backfired, what to look out for as a fresh round of scammy text messages circulates, plus some cost of living hacks from you, our listeners!

Mōrena, can you believe we’re already four days into July?! Let’s crack into things!

First and foremost, a massive welcome back to Emile! The band is finally back together after last week’s bout of illness and me putting my back out.. When it rains, it pours etc etc.

Reports Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau asked staff at a local restaurant “do you know who I am” and was visibly drunk have dominated the headlines these past 24 hours. Which begs the question - should politicians be able to let their guard down, socially? Emile and I unpack what we know about the alleged events from last Friday night.

It was the influencer trip that turned into a PR disaster, after a bunch of US social media stars were sent on an all expenses paid trip with Chinese online fast fashion mega-retailer, SHEIN. The criticism and backlash that followed was nothing short of extraordinary, so Brett Staniland (of Love Island fame, but also a sustainable fashion advocate) joins us to explain what exactly happened, and why it’s problematic.

Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg SHEIN faces growing criticism over its environmental, social and governance record practices.

Have you, like us, been bombarded by what appears to be the latest round of scammy txts? At one point I was getting at least two a day, so BNZ’s Head of Financial Crime tells us what we need to be looking out for.

PLUS some of you sent in some great cost of living hacks and we also share an interesting one we’ve spotted on Tik Tok.

Have a great Tuesday, speak to you soon!

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.