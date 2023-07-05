Double-dip recession ahead for New Zealand, economists forecast

Economic activity is likely to be underwhelming for some time to come.

New Zealand is likely to go through a “double-dip” recession this year, Kiwibank economists say.

They have revised their economic forecasts up, but still expect a downturn.

The economists said after the summer quarters put the economy into a technical recession, there would be a bounce back in the second quarter’s gross domestic product (GDP) update.

That was likely to be followed by another dip in the third and fourth quarters of this year, and the first quarter of next year.

“We expect a three-quarter, cumulative 0.4% contraction in economic activity beginning from the second half of the year. If we include periods of effectively no growth in 2024, we’re expecting about 12 straight months of very weak activity ahead.

“It’s a Reserve Bank-engineered recession.”

The downturn should cause a lift in unemployment, as the central bank wanted, they said. The “sheer determination” of the Reserve Bank to constrain demand could not be discounted although there were already signs of confidence improving and strong migration numbers should boost demand.

“Cost pressures, including wage pressure, should ease into next year. Inflation rates should return to the Reserve Bank’s 1% to 3% year-on-year target band. And very tight monetary policy should be loosened. We expect to see rate cuts in 2024.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Zealand’s credit rating is front of mind for ANZ economist Henry Russell after a week of warnings and worrying economic data.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said whether the pattern qualified as a “double-dip” recession or not, the economic environment was tough on households.

“What’s in a name? The reality is that the negative March quarter result was only slightly negative, and if it is revised up even a little at some stage in the future, the recession will disappear. That wouldn’t mean the economic outcomes or people’s experience of economic conditions is any different.

“At the moment, we’re forecasting negative quarterly GDP results again in the September 2023 and March 2024 quarters, which would avoid the technical definition of a recession. However, the intervening positive quarters in June and December 2023 are only slightly positive, so it wouldn’t take much to tip the balance into either a double-dip recession (with a negative December) or a more prolonged ‘single-dip’ recession with a negative June and, optionally a negative December.”

He said, overall, economic conditions were likely to be “underwhelming” over the next nine to 12 months.

“In some parts of the economy, businesses might fell okay because weaker spending by each household is being offset or mitigated by stronger population growth – so more people are coming in the door, even if each person is spending less. From a household perspective, though, the squeeze on real incomes and spending power will be more pronounced.”