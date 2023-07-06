Westpac, ANZ lifts home loan rates

Westpac has lifted the rate it charges on a number of terms.

Westpac and ANZ have increased the interest rate on a number of their home loan terms.

Westpac’s biggest increase is in two- and three-year terms, which have lifted by 20 basis points.

That takes the special two-year rate to 6.79% and the special three-year to 6.49%.

Eighteen-month fixes lift by 14bps and four-year rates by 10bps.

The standard two-year rate, for borrowers who do not qualify for a special, is now 7.39%.

At ANZ, six-month and one-year rates will increase by 20bps. Its one-year special rate is 7.19%.

Its two-year special rate lifts by 30bps to 6.79%.

But its standard four- and five-year rates will drop by 30bps and 20bps, respectively.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said he expected that interest rates were near their peak.

“At this stage I wouldn’t expect to see any further interest rate increases after next month. However, I note that 10-year government bond rates are still coming under upward pressure and, apart from one day in October last year, haven’t been higher since January 2014.

“So there are still pressures coming through from wholesale markets, and I’m still concerned that banks’ margins look smaller than usual as well, so any pressure to restore those margins could translate through into higher rates as well. The key message remains that even if we are close to the peak, mortgage rates are not going to come down particularly quickly on the other side.”

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr said there was persistence in rate expectations.

“Not expecting higher rates, but current rates holding for longer. I still disagree. I think we will ultimately see lower rates come through as the full force of Reserve Bank tightening hits the mortgage belt over the next six months.”