Market wrap: Deflation risk in China hammer Fletcher Building and a2 shares

The sharemarket was down slightly today in the wake of weaker economic data out of China and investors looked ahead to the Reserve Banks monetary policy statement on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 67.386 points, or 0.56%, to 11912.730 on Monday.

On the broader market 47 stocks rose and 75 fell with $66.7 million shares traded.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said China on Monday reported inflation was unchanged from a year earlier, which was weaker than expected and heightened the risk of deflation in June.

Teng said this would impact the whole Asean region especially companies exporting to China, including New Zealand.

Companies that would come under pressure included Fletcher Building shares fell 2.01% to $5.37, and a2 ended the day down 1.84% at $5.34.

But defensive stock including energy companies should benefit during the second half of they year, Teng said.

Meridian ended the day down 0.45% to $5.575 and Contact energy was unchanged at $8.15.

In the second half of this year defensive stock sectors, especially energy stocks and the renewable stocks in New Zealand would be strong, however the industrial material stocks and also the sectors related to exports like a2 milk because it is a dairy producers were likely to weaken, she said.

Investors were also looking ahead to the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy statement on Thursday. The market was expecting the Reserve Bank will hold the official cash rate at 5.5%.

In company news, Infratil announced a conditional agreement with Hong Kong telecommunications company HKT Trust and HKT Limited, to establish a strategic partnership to accelerate the growth of its Console Connect business.

Console Connect’s offered next-generation connectivity solutions to data centres, partners, clouds, and other applications with fully automated switching and routing.

Supplied Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes says the utilities company’s investment in Console Connect complements its digital infrastructure investments globally.

Console Connect owns its global IP network serving about 17% of all internet traffic and reaching over 150 countries.

Infratil said it would initially buy an 80% stake in Console Connect from HKT for US$160 million (NZ$259m). Infratil would also enter into a strategic partnership with HKT, with both jointly investing up to US$295m over a two-year period following completion of the acquisition to accelerate Console Connect’s growth through joint sales and marketing and investment in new subsea cable systems and network development to increase Console Connect’s network capacity, resiliency and reach.

Chief executive Jason Boyes, said the investment built the company’s presence in Asia and complemented its digital infrastructure investments globally, include CDC Data Centres, One NZ, Kao Data in the United Kingdom, and Clearvision Ventures in the United States.

“This acquisition is a continuation of our conviction in the tailwinds of the digital infrastructure sector. It enables us to invest in building a next generation platform to support underlying growth in the demand for digital infrastructure and global connectivity solutions by enterprise and wholesale users”.

Infratil shares rose 0.99% to $10.25. Elsewhere on the market Fisher & Paykel Healthcare down 2.04% to $24 and Auckland Airport slipped 0.36% $8.35.