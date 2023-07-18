Hawke's Bay business owner and company to pay $96,000 after ripping off migrant workers

A prominent Hawke’s Bay business owner and one of his companies have been ordered to pay $96,000 for “ongoing systemic failures” to pay employees correctly.

An investigation of Malcolm Herbert and his construction company MAH Enterprises Ltd. (MAH) was started in May 2021 after an employee of MAH went to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to say he had not received payment for annual holidays that he thought he was entitled to.

An aggravating factor in the case was that MAH had employed migrant workers regarded as being particularly vulnerable because of their migrant status and the fact their work visas were sponsored by MAH.

Claims against Herbert and the company were laid by a Labour Inspector, who said Herbert had failed to provide information, could not adequately explain why employment records were missing, and had failed to provide entitlement to annual holidays by virtue of employment agreements that incorrectly provided for pay as you go annual pay for permanent employees.

In a recent determination by the Employment Relations Authority it was noted by Authority Member Sarah Kennedy-Martin that Herbert had not filed a statement in reply to the claims or any evidence and had not responded to requests to do so.

Scott Graham/Unsplash Herbert had failed to provide information and could not adequately explain why employment records were missing. (File photo)

Kennedy-Martin proceeded on the basis that the company and Herbert were aware of the proceedings and that they had been given a fair and reasonable opportunity to respond.

In total Herbert and the company had been involved in 42 breaches of Employment Relations Act and the Holidays Act.

As well as concluding that MAH had failed to keep wage and time and holiday and leave records, the Labour Inspector also concluded the list of employees Herbert provided was not accurate because it contained one current employee and seven past employees and did not include the complainant; 13 employees did not receive annual leave entitlements; and MAH was using an individual employment agreement that did not comply with the law.

“From the payslips provided the Labour Inspector was able to identify 13 employees who did not receive their annual holiday entitlements because their pay incorrectly included payment for annual leave when they were permanent employees,” Kennedy-Martin said.

“Mr Herbert also failed to provide information to enable the Labour Inspector to verify his claim that his computer was stolen in a burglary or to explain how the Napier floods had impacted on his obligation to keep the required employment records and to provide them when required to do so under a statutory notice requiring the supply of employment records,” she said.

Kennedy-Martin said employees were entitled to receive their minimum holiday and leave entitlements, and individual employment agreements must not contain anything contrary to law.

With a total of 42 breaches, there was the potential to impose fines of $960,000 for MAH and $420,000 for Herbert, but the Labour Inspector and Kennedy-Martin agreed that it was more reasonable to impose a fine based on a “globalisation” basis.

Kennedy-Martin said the breaches represented an “ongoing systemic failure as opposed to a one-off or isolated example of conduct in both MAH and Mr Herbert’s approach to basic minimum employment standards that employees can expect in New Zealand”.

“In this case the Labour Inspector has been unable to calculate whether any arrears are owing to the employees due to the failure to provide records and to engage with the Labour Inspector. The employees have also suffered due to the sporadic payment of wages throughout their employment,” she said.

MAH Enterprises (Fiji) Limited was ordered to pay a penalty of $64,000 to the Crown Account and Herbert to pay a penalty of $32,000 to the Crown Account.

Half the total amount paid ($48,000) was to be split amongst the affected MAH employees.

Herbert said he was disappointed with the decision. He said he had relied on legal advice from a Hastings lawyer and “to blame me for the wording in the contracts is wrong”.

“They didn’t even consider that the contracts were done by an employment lawyer. The Tribunal also failed to consider the fact the records were provided and only a small portion were not and that was because the offices in the building was broken into and laptops were stolen with other items. The tribunal had all the bank records. I can’t believe the decision. It is unfair,” he said.

“We are appealing the judgment. I did not get a fair go in the Tribunal. The workers were all paid and there is no suggestion that they were not paid properly. I will definitely think twice before recruiting these guys again,” he said.