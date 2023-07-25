Security guard told he could work with Covid given $15k compensation

A nightclub security guard who was told by his boss that he had to come to work even if he tested positive for Covid has been awarded $15,000 in compensation.

Tihei Kereopa-Rerekura took his case against Christchurch’s Cruz Bar to the Employment Relations Authority.

He had been employed from August 2020 until March 2022, when his employment was terminated while he was isolating at home due to being a household contact of someone with Covid-19, then contracting the virus himself.

Kereopa-Rerekura said he was first told by Bruce Williamson, co-director and sole shareholder of Cruz Bar, that the reason his employment was ending was that he abandoned his job.

He said Williamson told him that isolating was not a requirement because he could come to work with a mask on.

When he tested positive, he was told that he was being made redundant because of the financial impact of Covid-19 on the business. He was also not paid his notice period, due to “economics”.

Kereopa-Rerekura said his termination was unjustified.

Cruz Bar argued that he had been warned there was the potential for this to happen because of the economic upheaval caused by Covid-19.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Kereopa-Rerekura produced messages that showed him telling Williamson that he could not come to work because there were people with Covid-19 in his household.

Kereopa-Rerekura argued that he was not allowed to come to work without an exemption. Williamson told him that there was no reason for him not to work and if he didn’t, he would be abandoning his post “with the usual consequences”. “You are not positive and even if you were, it’s still quite legal to work as long as you are masked.”

Kereopa-Rerekura said he was following the Covid-19 restrictions and his isolation would not end for another 10 days.

Authority member Antoinette Baker noted that Kereopa-Rerekura was correct about the rules at the time.

A few days after that exchange, on March 11, Williamson emailed Kereopa-Rerekura about his final pay. Kereopa-Rerekura responded that he thought he was returning to work after his isolation period.

The household contact isolation rules changed that day from 10 days to seven, which meant that Kereopa-Rerekura would have been due to finish his isolation that day.

Williamson emailed him later to ask whether he would come to work if he tested negative.

Kereopa-Rerekura replied that he would but then he tested positive and had to continue isolating.

Don Scott/Stuff Cruz Bar owner Bruce Williamson, second right, told his security guard that he had abandoned his position.

Williamson then told him that his position would be made redundant. “We will either close or I will work the door myself. We cannot bear the costs of poorly thought-out systems put in place by a government that is determined to destroy the economy.”

Kereopa-Rerekura then asked for a redundancy letter so he could apply for help from the Ministry of Social Development.

On March 14, Kereopa-Rerekura emailed Williamson asking for a video call to discuss his employment. He raised concerns about the termination and the process leading to it, noting there had been no serious misconduct. Ten days later, he raised a personal grievance. He was offered an in-person meeting but could not attend because he was isolating.

Baker said while Cruz Bar argued it was a genuine redundancy, she did not agree.

“The bar did not close, and Cruz Bar continued to advertise for a bar person beyond the time Tihei left. Even if it may be said that Tihei was not suitable for redeployment in the bar, he was never given that as an option to consider if his security officer role was genuinely no longer needed. Therefore, continuing to advertise for staff in such a small business seems inconsistent with this reasoning.”

She said a role was made redundant, not a person, and Kereopa-Rerekura‘s job continued to be required. She said Williamson’s discussions with Kereopa-Rerekura did not meet the threshold for consultation.

“While it is very plausible that times were challenging financially for a business to run an inner-city bar during the time of Covid restrictions, as explained by Mr Williamson, I find the March 11, 2022 emails show that he may have had a change of heart. I find he likely needed Tihei to work that night even though he had, as Cruz Bar later stated, made him ‘redundant’ on March 5, 2022 and was in the process of calculating his final pay.”

Baker said $15,000 was an appropriate level of compensation., as well as $1893.86 for likely lost earnings and $1458 for lack of notice period.