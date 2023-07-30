How to start a $40,000 side hustle

Side hustles can help boost your income, but they're not always as easy as they sound. Here are five that you can try.

Aaron McCloy says it took him and his partner, Elle Montgomery, two or three years to start making a real profit from their business, Far North Tropicals.

It is a side hustle for McCloy, who works as a horticulture and science teacher. Montgomery has recently started working in the business almost full-time. Last year, it turned over $40,000 but this is likely to be the first year in which income exceeds expenses.

It grows tropical plants that people use for food and advises people and businesses about what they can grow where.

“I work weekends and after work,” McCloy said. “This weekend I put in 16 hours. It’s just starting to be profitable now.

“For me, it’s about following a passion. My passion is doing interesting things with plants and animals.”

He said being a teacher without any extra income would be “horrific”. “We haven’t had a pay rise in ages, it’s still in negotiations. Money doesn’t go as far as it used to so you need some more income coming in.”

McCloy said long-term he hoped to shift into doing more with plants. “Really following that passion and being able to follow it a bit further and enjoy what I’m doing in life.”

SUPPLIED Elle Montgomery, centre left, and Aaron McCloy, centre right, of Far North Tropicals.

The business has hired one Saturday worker and is putting in two new greenhouses. Doing Saturday markets had been a gamechanger, he said.

“We’re technically in a recession and yet people’s interest in tropical plants and more importantly the fruit they get from them is through the roof. It’s really good to be able to help people.”

He said setting up a side hustle was not easy. “You’ve got to be consistent with whatever you’re doing. We’ve almost got 2000 followers on our Facebook page now. You’ve got to use social media, word of mouth, you've got to make sure you do hustle and get your name out there. You can’t be hiding who you are and what you’re doing.”

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said analysis of Stats NZ data showed that in the March 2023 quarter there were 205,600 New Zealanders who had more than one job – around 7.1% of the workforce. Over the last couple of years, the proportion of workers with multiple jobs has remained at around 7.2%, he said.

“The most common situation for a person working a second job is for the person to be the employer – or be self-employed– in their second job, highlighting that most people with more than one job are their own boss and focused on their own efforts in their additional job.”

He said that was 51% of those with a second job. Another 35%, or 72,000, worked for someone else in their second job.

“The high cost of living at present means that more and more people are likely looking at ways to make a bit more money to be able to afford a little bit more, and if they have something they’re already interested in and good at, it’s a sensible option to see if you can make some money from it. That’s the pull factor,” Olsen said.

“Second, the ability to access a market is now easier than ever. That’s the push factor. You can readily jump on a social media platform or online, and have access to an audience quickly and at little cost. Previously, you might have been good at something but it was hard to connect with potential customers.

“Now, it’s far easier, and perhaps easier than ever to develop a niche market given how good social media and digital technology is at finding specific interests.

“I think as well that part of the reason that there’s not a large or noticeable increase in the number of people recording second jobs is that most people probably wouldn’t think of a hobby as a second job. It’s a bit of fun that makes them some money to help cover the cost of the hobby.

“But there are some great stories of people who go from a hobby idea to something bigger overtime, and these side hustles can be a good, cheap, convenient, and lower risk way to trial something in the business arena without having to jump in feet first.”

SUPPLIED Your Kids Art was founded earlier this year.

MYOB data showed that 35% of respondents to its survey said they had additional income from a side hustle or second job.

As McCloy experienced, side hustles aren’t always immediately profitable.

Matt McGrath founded Your Kids Art five months ago, offering drop-in art work display frames but said the business was not yet turning a profit.

He works full-time as a builder in Auckland.

“I started making the frames in February this year after sorting through a huge pile of my kids colouring pages. Not wanting to throw them away, I decided to make something to display and store them in, it didn’t take long before friends and family noticed them and asked me to make some for them.

“The timing was perfect because for the last five years we have had an au pair living with us helping to look after our three kids, we knew she was heading back to Germany in May of this year and I would be dropping my hours back as a builder to look after the kids ...I had to somehow supplement my income and after some serious thought I decided to start marketing the frames and see what the feedback was on them to people other than family and friends. I didn’t honestly believe the response I got from them.”

SUPPLIED Flappy Families' developers calculated they would need to sell half their stock before they made a profit.

Andy and Anna Richdale of board game Flappy Families said they were also not there yet.

“It is definitely part-time. We would not be able to pay the bills if it was full time. Andy is the main creator, being the game designer, and his main job is a web developer. I am a kindergarten relief teacher,” Anna Richdale said.

“Our kids were the main inspiration. We were sick of games that a) never ended, b) weren't fun for adults to play or c) evoked feelings of unfairness and rage while opposing delightful siblings chuckled with maniacal glee, resulting in the literal throwing of toys.

“Andy went about designing a game, undergoing a lot of testing to the delight of our kids and their friend from next door, trying to tick a number of boxes including play time, a wide age range usability, and of course... avoiding the aforementioned maniacal monster coming forth. This whole process took about six years - but only because of the need to save money to pay for art, manufacturing and the juggle of careers and our young family.”

She said they calculated they would need to sell half their stock before they made a profit.

The game was first released in November last year and about 20% has now sold.

“And then there are ongoing expenses such as storage, advertising, markets and trade fairs - which can be costly with stall fee, accommodation, travel, time off our main jobs. It would be great to make a profit, and we probably will eventually. But it's not super important to us, as we pay the bills with our 'real' jobs. Flappy Families is a project that we enjoy doing together”

She said making people aware of what they were offering was the biggest challenge. “It is hard to know where to advertise and where to invest our small – non-existent - advertising budget. Neither of us have any background or much knowledge about marketing.“

Elizabeth George, professor of management in the Graduate School of Management at the University of Auckland said she had noticed recently that even all the Uber drivers she travelled with also had a full time job.

“When I ask them why are you doing this it’s because of the cost of living, so they spend a few extra hours after their regular jobs making this extra money. If you consider that compared to four or five years ago it was a different profile, people doing it more as a full-time job. I was wondering whether these gig jobs have truly become gigs rather than full-time jobs masquerading as gigs.

“I think if you want a full-time job you can get one and people who are worried are doing this as a supplementary income.”

She said it was easier now for people to get “in and out” of various ventures and take on what they wanted. “There’s a whole bunch of things you can try. Lots of things will fail.”