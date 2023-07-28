Crackerjack charged with selling children's pyjamas without fire warning labels

Crackerjack could be fined up to $600,000 for breaching the Fair Trading Act. (File photo)

Bargain retailer Crackerjack has been charged with selling children’s pyjamas with non-compliant fire warning labels, and some without fire warning labels at all.

The retailer is facing 17 charges for allegedly breaching the children’s nightwear safety standard set out in the Product Safety Standards (Children’s Nightwear and Limited Daywear Having Reduced Fire Hazard) Regulations 2016.

The standard states that all children’s nightwear must have fire hazard information clearly visible on a permanently attached label. This includes on both pieces of any sets.

Companies which sell products without an appropriate label could be fined up to $600,000 under the Fair Trading Act. Individuals may be fined up to $200,000.

Clothing covered by the standard include pyjamas, nighties, onesies, nightshirts, dressing gowns, bathrobes, boxer shorts, baby sleep bags and any blankets or towels with sleeves or arm openings.

According to court documents filed by the Commerce Commission at the North Shore District Court in Auckland, Crackerjack allegedly sold the garments at its Napier store in May 2022.

MBIE/Supplied All children’s sleepwear sold at Crackerjack between March and June 2022 should be returned for a refund.

The garments included:

Blue heart pyjama bottoms

Pokémon one piece

Pink Christmas pyjama set

Pink emoji nightwear

Pink Christmas full sleeve top

Grey full sleeve shirt

Rainbow unicorn hood

Disney Mickey Mouse pyjama set

Pink bear shirt

Grey one piece

Red and black pyjama top

Red and black pyjama bottoms

Striped white pyjama bottoms

Lee grey bottoms

Pink unicorn gown.

All children’s sleepwear sold at Crackerjack between March and June 2022 has been recalled, according to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.

Anyone with pyjamas purchased during this period is advised to stop using them. They can be returned in store for a refund.

“If you sell children's nightwear without a label, or nightwear made of highly flammable fabric, it could place a child at risk of injury or death from accidentally catching on fire,” the Commerce Commission website states.

There are two types of labels that should go on children’s nightwear: A white label for low hazard fabrics and a red label for fabrics with a higher fire risk.

It us up to the retailer – rather than the manufacturer – to enure nightwear has the correct label.

Garments that are too highly flammable cannot be sold.

Crackerjack Ltd has been approached for comment.