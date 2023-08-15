National cafe chain Wishbone in liquidation

The Featherston St store was closed on Tuesday and a sign on the door read it was closed until further notice.

Well-known cafe chain Wishbone has reportedly gone into liquidation.

Stores around Wellington were closed on Tuesday with a sign on the Featherston St store reading the shop was closed until further notice.

Its website has also been taken down and a liquidator, Mohammed Tazleen Nasib, was appointed to The Woodward Group on Monday, according to the Companies Register website.

Founders of Wishbone, Andrea Gibson Scarlett and Shayne Scarlett, are directors of The Woodward Group.

John Crocker, of Unite Union, said it had been contacted by the partner of a Wellington staff member on Tuesday morning to say the company had gone into liquidation.

Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie said the store there was also closed on Tuesday. Wishbone was not answering its calls, he said, and he could not confirm the reason for its closure.

The Wellington-based company first opened on Woodward St in March 2000, “starting with a sandwich” and expanding its stores to Auckland in 2004.

In 2003, it was ranked number 35 in the Deloitte Fast 50 list of companies.

John Selkirk/Stuff Wishbone managing director Shayne Scarlett and his wife, Andrea Gibson Scarlett, who is chief executive. Pictured in 2004.

“People are getting busier, but they still believe in eating well. We’re proud to offer an affordable, healthy and convenient option for people in a hurry who appreciate quality food,” CEO Andrea Gibson Scarlett said in 2004.

It was a main supplier to the Wellington Hospital cafeteria and a common sight at domestic airports.

According to the Otago Daily Times, Wishbone opened its 23rd store in Otago in 2012, where Andrea Gibson Scarlett grew up.

Newshub reported it heard from a worker at Wishbone’s food production plant in Wellington that liquidators arrived and closed the business.

A Unite Union spokesperson also told Newshub an employee was “fired on the spot” with their redundancy taking effect immediately.