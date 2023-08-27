Are we being catfished at the supermarket by 'skimpflation'?

Lightly crumbed fish bought in Tauranga was more like “nudie fish”, said shopper Tessa Knox.

Shoppers fear they’re getting a worse deal at the checkout with some products skimping on ingredients and taste in the cost of living crisis – while stores still charge the same price, or more.

Christchurch shopper Tessa Knox said she’d found the quality of some groceries to be getting worse. She was stunned to find hardly any coating on her crumbed fish.

“I know products are getting more expensive lately, but I didn’t think lightly crumbed would be basically nudie fish.”

After complaining to the manufacturer, Sealord, she received a voucher and an apology for the “unpleasant” experience, though they pointed out the product was aimed at the more “health conscious”, with 30% less carbohydrate.

“More like 95%,” Knox said.

“Sometimes people don’t put complaints in about receiving bad products because they don’t want to be ‘that person’, but we are all absolutely entitled to receive what we are promised for our hard-earned dollars.”

Supplied A pizza on Pak’NSave’s website (left) is more generously topped than one the shelf (right).

Other shoppers spoke to had similar stories. Keely Raines shared a pizza seen at Pak’nSave that had minimal topping when compared to the same product advertised on the supermarket’s website.

Elsewhere, Zoe Harris complained to Pak’nSave after buying chicken nuggets that contained no chicken, and received a $15 voucher.

“I’m over the prices going up and yet the quality and quantity are going down.”

Jason Young was shocked that Mexican corn soup had only seven pieces of corn across the packets.

1 NEWS Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year. (First published 13/03/23)

“All the food is changing at the moment. The selection is getting smaller but dearer. Chocolate biscuits I have eaten all my life have changed the recipe, and now they taste terrible and are half the size.”

Bianca Duimel said cans of cat food were getting more expensive, but contained more jelly and less meat. One recent can she purchased of Chef cat food was all jelly, she said.

Manufacturers of Chef cat food, Heinz Watties, said its ingredients had not changed, and met recommended nutritional standards. The appearance of more jelly was due to “an upgrade in our manufacturing equipment”, said a spokersperson.

“The new machinery causes the jelly layer to form at the top rather than being evenly dispersed throughout... We are working to resolve this issue. In the meantime, we are advising consumers to stir the contents after opening.”

Continental soups and Da Vinci pizzas did not respond to questions about ingredients.

A spokesperson for Pam’s products, which are sold in New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square, said that if any product reformulation did take place, “it’s often to ensure we can deliver great-tasting healthier options with reduced salt, sugar, or saturated fat,” and that Pam’s aims to match or beat branded equivalent products on quality.

Buyers might already be aware of so-called “shrinkflation”, where manufacturers shrink product sizes but not prices. This tactic is being used in a wide range of products from TimTam biscuits to nappies.

Supplied Chicken nugget - but where's the chicken? Zoe Harris complained to Pakn’Save that her nuggets lacked meat.

A recent study by The Guardian identified a number of products in the UK where customers were getting less bang for their buck as companies had cut down on expensive ingredients such as olive oil in spread.

Supermarkets told Stuff that matter was one for manufacturers.

“Suppliers can and do tweak the ingredients from time to time, but they won’t necessarily let us know unless there’s a material change to the product,” a spokesperson for Foodstuffs said, which operates New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores.

Countdown, which Stuff recently identified as the country’s most expensive chain, also said it was down to suppliers and manufacturers.

“Our supply partners make their own decisions about changes or updates to ingredients in their products, so if a customer has feedback on a product they’d be best to raise this with the manufacturer directly,” a spokesperson said.

Supplied Jason Young’s soup only had seven pieces of corn in the two portions

Consumer NZ’s Abby Damen also said that buyers should contact producers directly.

“If you’re unhappy about a product you’ve bought, it’s worth reaching out to the company to let them know you've noticed a change in the quality or contents of their product.”

Businesses were not under legal obligation to notify customers of a change in ingredients or materials, she said.

“However, they do need to ensure any goods they sell match their description and that they aren’t misleading or deceiving customers.”

People have rights under the Consumer Guarantees Act if they’ve bought something that doesn’t match its description, or under the Fair Trading Act if they’ve been misled or deceived about a product, she said.

Professor of Ethics at the University of Waikato, Nick Agar, said ethics came into play when companies cut back on ingredients, yet charged the same or more.

“I think there is an interesting distinction between businesses skimping to stay solvent and profitable businesses relying on our inability to distinguish eight crumbs from 10 to juice profits. These call for different ethical evaluations.”

Changes in quality had been sparked by both the pandemic and cost of living crisis, he said.

“When we rock up at the supermarket we’re typically not carrying the 2019 version of the mince pie or pizza with us. When the changes are incremental they are easy to profitably slip by us.”