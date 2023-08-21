'They can't vacate us': retirees hold out in face of village demolition plans

Metlifecare has made an application to Auckland Council to demolish one of its buildings at 7 St Vincent Avenue and build 43 new “care suites” and 10 apartments.

An upmarket retirement village in the swanky suburb of Remuera in Auckland, has plans to demolish and redevelop one of its buildings, however a staunch group of residents are refusing to leave.

Resident Graham Astley told Stuff that he had only lived in the building for eight months when he was told they wanted to knock it down.

“I have no evidence, but I strongly suspect they had already made the decision before we moved in.”

An allegation village operator Metlifecare, who own the building, strongly refute. The company says the new build will mean residents would be able to access hospital level care on site rather than having to leave the village.

Astley said he had watched as all but six of his 17 neighbours be enticed with sweet incentives to vacate the building, but the remainder were determined to fight it out.

Residents were offered alternative accomodation and once construction was completed, thought to be in three years, they would be able to return to the brand-new building at no extra cost.

“But, I'm not interested in having to move twice, and at the end of construction we don’t know what our health will be like, and I’m afraid it might end up being a permanent move.”

Metlifecare has made an application to Auckland Council to demolish the building at 7 St Vincent Avenue and build 43 new “care suites” and 10 apartments.

A spokesperson for the company said building the new care suites would mean that retirees who required hospital level care would not have to endure the “heartbreak” of leaving the village.

“While we have reached an arrangement with the majority of residents, and they have mainly relocated to other accommodation within the village, we continue to negotiate with a small number who remain.”

The spokesperson firmly denied that the company knew of plans to demolish the building when Astley moved in 8 months prior. It has been having regular meetings with affected residents since.

Yet, residents are unable to have their say on the resource consent application with the council, which has been notified on a limited basis.

There is a clause in the retiree’s occupation agreement that states that residents cannot object to construction works or associated noise and dust.

Metlifecare also has “sole discretion” to alter the village.

Metlifecare’s spokesperson said the company had not relied on this clause, and had consulted residents itself. Astley feels differently.

He said the remaining six residents feel their concerns haven’t been listened to and as a result are determined to stay put. A wider group of 46 village “activists” also co-signed a letter saying they didn’t want to live through construction.

“We wish it to be known that we are deeply disturbed by a planned demolition at our village... This will not be the quiet, peaceful retirement life we signed up for,” the letter says.

According to the application, residents will be subjected to 85 decibels of construction noise, about the level of a vacuum cleaner or garbage disposal.

“The building also has charm, special character and sits at the heart of our village, and the new building does not tone in with the rest of it,” the residents letter said.

The situation remains at an impasse with Metlifecare unable to begin the project unless it can convince residents to leave, even if it does get resource consent.

“They can’t force us to vacate because we have a licence to occupy, and we’re very comfortable here, so we’re staying put,” Astley says.