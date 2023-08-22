End of 50-year marriage sees wife put 50-year-old business in 'deadlock', husband claims

The roofing on hangars at Whenuapai air base in Auckland were amongst the high profile jobs undertaken by Martin Roofing Ltd. (File photo)

A couple that was married for more than 50 years, and have run a successful roofing business since 1973, are in an acrimonious dispute that has – according to one of them – put the company in “deadlock”.

Hawke’s Bay couple Roger and Ann Martin separated about three years ago after more than 50 years of marriage.

Over that time, the roofing business they started with two employees in 1973, grew to become one of the region’s largest, Martin Roofing Ltd, employing more than 20 staff, and completing some of the largest roofing contracts in the region and elsewhere.

The couple owns shares in the roofing company and AR Equities Ltd, which owns the company’s commercial premises in Hastings.

Much of the couple’s dispute is the subject of a Family Court proceeding.

But Roger’s concerns over Ann’s alleged actions in regard to the business led him to apply to the High Court, so he can break the deadlock that he says has been forced on both companies.

In a recent hearing before Justice Neil Campbell in the High Court at Napier, Roger raised numerous concerns, including Ann’s unauthorised transferral of $620,000 from the roofing company’s bank account into her own account, which he said breached her duties as a director. She was later ordered to return the funds, which she did.

Roger also claimed Ann had been refusing to take actions such as signing the company’s financial statements, agreeing to purchase equipment and agreeing to distributions. All of which, he alleges, have put the management of Martin Roofing “in a state of deadlock”.

Roger sought orders from the court that would see an expert appointed to value the business, that he then purchase the business and pay any outstanding debts, and that any remaining funds placed in a solicitor’s trust account until a resolution is reached on the division of relationship property.

Roger also wanted an order granting him a limited power of attorney over Ann to sign tax returns for each company, which he alleges are outstanding.

Ann believed the couple's dispute should be heard exclusively in the Family Court proceeding, and alleged that it was Roger’s intention to acquire property from her that was jointly owned and part of their relationship property.

She opposed the High Court’s jurisdiction to hear Roger’s claim. Roger, in turn, applied to the court to have Ann’s application set aside.

Justice Campbell said the Family Court did not have exclusive jurisdiction over every type of civil proceeding between spouses or partners, and that Roger’s claims related to claims of shareholder oppression or unfair prejudice, both of which fell within the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He set aside Ann’s objection to jurisdiction, and said matters raised by Ann could be determined at the substantive hearing in which Roger’s application for orders will be heard.