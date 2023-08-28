Council wins second court battle against forestry group wanting lower rates

Wairoa District Council increased rates for owners of forestry blocks of 100 hectares or more. (File photo)

The right of a community to decide what it is fair to charge forestry owners in their district has been upheld in the Court of Appeal.

The court has decided that the Wairoa District Council’s decision to increase rates for owners of plantations covering 100 hectares or more was reasonable and has dismissed an appeal lodged on behalf of nine forestry block owners.

The forestry owners, represented by the New Zealand Forest Owners Association (NZFOA), opposed the council’s adoption of new rates after a rating review in 2020.

The review was needed because rates had become unaffordable for many residential ratepayers and a rebalancing was needed.

The rating changes saw general rates collected from the forestry sector increasing from about $1.6million to about $2.8m, with the rates per hectare of forestry jumping from $20.70/ha $36.30/ha.

The recently released Court of Appeal decision follows the unsuccessful application for judicial review made by the Association to the High Court last year in which it sought to quash the council’s decision.

The council, which is one of the poorest, with a median household income of $42,700 (the national average is $96,001), argued that forestry, which was fast replacing sheep and beef farming in the district, did not sustain the community and businesses to the same extent.

The council said forestry had a negative impact on community wellbeing because many of the jobs it created were taken by people outside the district and the town didn’t have a port or processing plants so didn’t get the benefits that Gisborne and Napier did.

The Association argued that the district’s decline was due to other factors, including over-reliance on the sheep and beef industry and high unemployment caused by complex socioeconomic factors, and said forestry offered an optimistic future for the district based on emerging carbon markets and employment opportunities.

In its court appeal, the Association argued that the rating differential set by the council lacked a “rational connection” to the costs caused by forestry, and said the increase was “unreasonable”.

It also argued that the council was acting improperly by increasing the rates as a way of deterring commercial forestry and discriminating unfairly against forestry interests.

The Appeal Court judges disagreed.

They outlined the legislation under which councils must operate, noting that the council by law was “required to make a substantive judgement about funding sources based on a broad political assessment of the current and future needs of the community”.

The judges said “a degree of unfairness is to be expected at the margins of rating categories”, and that fell short of the level of “unreasonableness” the forestry owners were claiming.

“What matters for our purposes is that the cause of the council’s undoubted need for new funding sources is an issue on which there is room for differences of opinion and the exercise of judgement on the council’s part,” they said.

“We are not persuaded that the council’s decision to discriminate among forestry interests was unfair, still less that it was so unfair as to justify intervention on judicial review,” the judges ruled.

They dismissed the appeal and ordered the Association to pay the council costs.