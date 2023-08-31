'I'd rather be a renter': Landlord quits after three-month stint

A Waimate landlord says she's been put off being a landlord after her property was contaminated with meth, and the tenant was not held responsible.

An Auckland woman who had to have her property decontaminated while she lived in a holiday park for two months, says hers is a cautionary tale for anyone thinking about renting out their home.

Michelle Hutchison bought the property in the Canterbury town of Waimate to live in, but moved back to Auckland after her father became ill and passed away. She decided to rent out her home.

In the Tenancy Tribunal, Hutchison alleged that during the three-month tenancy, the tenant smoked methamphetamine, made holes in the walls and “picked a couch to bits”.

Not even the garden hose was safe, with pictures provided to Stuff showing that a segment had been cut off and combined with a plastic bottle for what appears to be a smoking device.

Results from a test ordered by Hutchison’s insurance company showed meth contamination in various rooms up to a level of 4.9 micrograms per 100cm², she said.

However, Hutchison failed to prove to the tribunal that her tenant had contaminated the rental with meth. She said this left her responsible for a $30,000 decontamination job.

Michelle Hutchison/Supplied

Her insurance covered most of it, but she had to personally fork out $5000.

“I slowly stacked up my paperwork and zombie-like walked out of the courtroom, stunned at the lack of justice delivered,” Hutchison said.

While her house was being decontaminated, she was forced to take her daughter, guinea pigs and dog to live at Timaru Top 10 Holiday Park

“The tenant moved to a new rental a few weeks later, while we floundered around Canterbury in winter, walking to the toilet and shower in the freezing campground.

“After a month, my poor 13-year-old teenager almost couldn’t take it anymore.”

Hutchison’s lack of success in the Tenancy Tribunal was likely in part due to a regulation irregularity when it comes to meth contamination that is a known pitfall for new players.

The tribunal uses a threshold of 15 micrograms per 100cm² when it judges whether a tenant has “contaminated” a rental.

That figure comes from a Crown-commissioned report by Sir Peter Gluckman, which found there was no evidence third-hand exposure to meth resulted in adverse health outcomes.

Yet, Hutchison’s house insurance company uses the official Standards New Zealand threshold of 1.5 micrograms - meaning she had to go through the process of decontamination.

The Government has consulted on proposed new meth regulations that would make the Gluckman threshold the official standard, and allow both tenants and landlords to require testing.

Submissions closed in March, but the Government has reserved any decision until after the general election, leaving landlords in limbo.

Hutchison said she wouldn’t have been comfortable living in a house contaminated at any threshold.

“I don't think anyone should have the right to smoke illicit substances in a rental. Marijuana might be ok, but only in the garden shed.

“If it’s meth, it’s not fair. Smoke it outside, if you have to.”

Hutchison said the minefield of regulations and the difficulty in finding a tenant that could be trusted had put her off being a landlord altogether.

“I was a renter for 12 years and a landlord for three months – and I know which one I would rather be.”