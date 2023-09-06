Developer 'licking wounds' after North Shore residents halt development of 81 apartments

A panel of commissioners released their decision, declining an application by Bentley Studios to redevelop a large site on the corner of Cresta Avenue and Beach Haven Road.

A group of residents in Auckland’s Beach Haven have won their fight to stop a proposed block of 81 apartments which they say would have brought crime and young people to the suburb.

A panel of commissioners released their decision, declining an application by Bentley Studios to redevelop a large site on the corner of Cresta Avenue and Beach Haven Road on the North Shore.

Bentley Studios director Leon Da-Silva said the company was “licking its wounds” after the shock decision.

“It’s been three years trying to get consent to build affordable houses in a nice suburb, but the residents living in $2 million houses only want more of the same.”

He said the company had yet to decide whether it would appeal the decision, redesign the proposal or just sell up the land.

“We could accept the decision if we felt that we had been given a fair crack, but the commissioners seem to have listened to residents over the expert opinions of the professionals.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Beach Haven residents were not happy about a proposed development of 81 apartments on the corner of Cresta Avenue and Beach Haven road.

In January, residents held a meeting to form a group to challenge the resource consent application.

“Two-thirds of these apartments are singles or studios which means bedroom commuters who are not going to be a part of this community or have any connection,” a resident told the crowd.

In total, the publicly-notified resource consent application received 167 submissions in opposition and 16 in support.

“Cheap, poorly planned, unattractive, and hastily-considered proposals are a recipe sure to extinguish what is left of the Kiwi suburban lifestyle we once all aspired to,” one neighbour wrote in a submission.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff “Cheap, poorly planned, unattractive, and hastily-considered proposals are a recipe sure to extinguish what is left of the Kiwi suburban lifestyle we once all aspired to,” one neighbour wrote in a submission.

Another said the area had become a “cesspit for crime” and apartment buildings were “ruining the community”.

“We already get called ‘Beach Harlem’. Please don’t make us ‘Ghetto City’,” another wrote.

Auckland Council’s duty planner and team of consultants disagreed. Planner Mark Ross recommended commissioners approve the application, having assessed that any adverse affects were minor.

In the decision released by hearing commissioners, they accepted the council’s evidence. They agreed the development would result in minimal loss of sunlight for neighbours, there was sufficient street parking, enough capacity in the wastewater system and the rubbish bins were appropriately hidden.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Commissioners Lisa Mein, Richard Blakey and Vaughan Smith presided over a resource consent hearing at the Takapuna War Memorial Hall.

However, commissioners wrote they were “troubled” by what they saw as a “misrepresentation” by council’s experts on the apparent change in the suburban “character” of the area.

“If the subject site is developed as proposed, that area of Single House Zone cannot realistically be said to be predominantly in accordance with the planned character of the zone.

“The built form is of a greater height and scale and dwelling intensity than anticipated and the resultant setting cannot be described as spacious,” commissioners wrote.

Commissioners also agreed with the testimony of Local Board Chair John Gillon that granting consent would set a concerning precedent, which would “impact the integrity” of the unitary plan.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Mike Greer had to wait nine months for resource consent to build 70 townhouses. Now he has another lengthy wait for a building consent. (First published May 15, 2022)

They note that the Single House Zone is being phased out by the government mandated Plan Change 78, but “place little weight” on it as it had been delayed until 2024.

The Government Policy Statement on Housing and Urban Development and the resulting plan change was supposed to counteract resident opposition to change in character.

Bentley Studios director Leon Da-Silva said that if Plan Change 78 was made operational in 2024, the company would consider simply reapplying with the same design.

“This is the first public notification we’ve had, and we thought we had a pretty good case. We would still like to get affordable homes in there, if we can.”