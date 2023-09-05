Here's how much licence suspension could cost SkyCity

SkyCity has told the NZX that it has been informed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) an application is being made to suspend its casino operator’s licence for a period “in the range of 10 days”.

If SkyCity loses its gambling licence, it could cost it about $13 million in revenue and $7m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), analysts say.

That would be an impact of about 2% for the 2024 financial year.

It was revealed on Monday that an application was being made by the Secretary for Internal Affairs to suspend the casino operator’s licence for 10 days after a complaint from a gambler.

The Gambling Commission will now consider the application, but the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) said on Tuesday a Gambling Commission decision could still be a number of months away.

In a statement, John Sneyd, general manager of regulatory services at the Department of Internal Affairs, said it believed SkyCity had breached important harm-minimisation obligations including conditions of its licence and conditions of its host responsibility programme relating to instances of long-play by its customers.

Supplied SkyCity faces having its gambling licence suspended.

Its host responsibility policies dictate that when someone has been gambling for five hours or more, continuously, staff should be alerted and the gambler then monitored.

Forsyth Barr analysts Andy Bowley and Mark Robertson said a 10-day suspension would affect revenue but the Sky City share price already incorporated a “regulatory discount” that included the prospect of regulatory intervention.

“We believe this news reinforces the basis of the regulatory discount and increases its magnitude.

“The DIA has had 18 months to investigate and proceed with this application to the Gambling Commission. The timing of the application coincides with the start of Gambling Awareness Week in New Zealand. We don't know whether the DIA has additional cases that it may seek to address with similar measures, though we are mindful that the media coverage of this case may generate additional complaints against SKC and other New Zealand casino licence-holders to the DIA.

“This DIA application adds weight to the view that regulatory changes in the form of revised operating procedures (i.e. mandatory pre-commitment, carded play and cashless gaming) and potential tax rate changes are a real threat to the New Zealand casino industry. In the meantime, SKC may need to invest more into its harm minimisation measures.”

SkyCity shares were changing hands for $2.03 on Tuesday afternoon, compared to more than $2.30 before the news broke.