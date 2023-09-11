Taihape's Wild Roses to close its doors after 25 years

Wild Roses owner Sue Wollaston is encouraging people to come in and make the most of the sale before the doors close at the end of October.

A central North Island store that has been a destination for people all over Aotearoa for more than 25 years is closing its doors.

Wild Roses is the latest business in the Rangitīkei town of Taihape to announce it is shutting up shop after abruptly losing its lease.

The site on Hautapu St in the old Post Office has stocked home and giftware for more than two decades, and is renowned for its picturesque Christmas grotto.

But owner Sue Wollaston said she had just 6 ½ weeks before she had to vacate the premises.

She was given eight weeks' notice and said she had not been treated fairly by her landlord.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Wild Roses has been a fixture in Taihape for decades, for both local shoppers and travellers stopping in the town.

“I’m not OK with what’s being done to me.

“There are five people losing their jobs so it’s not just me [affected] ... it’s the town, my staff.”

Wollaston said there was “uproar” in the town over the store’s closure because her business attracted so many people to Taihape.

“Being on State Highway 1 ... I’ve been very lucky to be here.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Brown Sugar Cafe and its neighbour Sports Taihape have been operating in the area for more than 30 years and are also for sale.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with all the support. I’ve been getting calls every day, people are sending me flowers.

“We’ve had huge days.”

Landlord Jessamine Corpe said she had put the building on the market a number of times over the years at a “low price”.

She had tried selling Wollaston the site but none of her offers had been “decent”.

Now she’d “had enough”.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Wild Roses owner Sue Wollaston says the community support has been overwhelming but she must close the shop in six weeks.

The site had been on the market for $300,000, and although it had recently been withdrawn it would likely return in December.

Corpe had faced backlash from the local community who said she was not supporting the town, and there were rumours the ACT Party was moving into the premises, which were untrue, she said.

The building had seven ACT billboards on it, but Corpe said it was her choice to have them put on.

The building was in need of earthquake strengthening and, although it “didn’t need much work”, putting it on the market was just one option.

There had already been interest from prospective buyers and a jeweller located downstairs had a “well-established” position and had not been asked to leave.

Wollaston said she tried buying the building, but was now focused on getting rid of her stock.

She believed the two-storey premises needed a “huge” amount of work, including to an upstairs flat so it could be Healthy Homes compliant.

There was no other suitable location for her to move to permanently, and she didn’t know if she would be able to reopen in the future.

She had significantly reduced her prices and was sending some stock to a store owned by her daughter.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff People travel to Taihape from all over to see Sue Wollaston’s Christmas collection.

“I don’t want people to be embarrassed about coming in and taking advantage of this ... we just want to get rid of [our stock].”

The future of two other long-standing businesses in the small farming town were also uncertain.

Brown Sugar Cafe and its associated hunting store Sports Taihape, which had been operating in the area for more than 30 years, were put on the market in June for $1,999,000.

A buyer was yet to be found, and a lady who identified herself as the cafe owner said she was “not interested” in talking about the sale when Stuff called on Monday.