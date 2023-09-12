Replay: One NZ CEO Jason Paris' AMA on Stuff

Jason Paris is the CEO of One New Zealand, formerly known as Vodafone New Zealand.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris joined an Ask Me Anything session on Stuff on Tuesday to discuss everything from coverage, plans and customer service, to Space X and the Warriors (Up the Wahs). This chat is now closed, but you can read through the questions and answers below.

Recently, a new Commerce Commission dashboard displaying the results of surveys it has commissioned into telcos’ service performance saw One NZ, formerally known as Vodafone New Zealand, ranked the worst mobile provider in terms of customer service.

One NZ was bottom of the table as mobile provider, with only a net 8% of residential customers saying they would recommend its mobile service to others, and only 49% satisfied with the speed with which it dealt with issues. One NZ also ranked next to last in three of the four broadband service categories.

Paris joined One NZ in 2018. Prior to that role he held senior executive roles in Europe and New Zealand across the technology, media, and retail industries.

One NZ spokesperson Matt Flood said in response to the dashboard that the company recognised it didn’t always meet expectations but the survey results “didn’t tell the full story of the improvement we’re driving for customers”.

“We note the commission’s results cover a period of change to the end of June this year as we rebranded from Vodafone to One NZ,” he said.

“We’ve seen a 25% reduction in people needing to call us at all, and for those that do we’re answering their calls faster and getting their issue solved by the first person they connect with rather than being passed around.”