Business network launched in support of te Reo Māori

The Māori Language Commission, Te Taura Whiri I te Reo Māori, has launched a free nationwide network for businesses supporting te Reo Māori.

The online network is open to all New Zealand businesses, and will provide a safe space for businesses to share their see te Reo Māori practices and learnings, so Te Taura Whiri I te Reo Māori can support the private sector.

“Businesses across Aotearoa have joined the Māori Language Movement in many ways over the years,” said Ngahiwi Apanui, Te Taura Whiri I te Reo Māorichief executive.

“The network will be an online house of learning where ideas and best practice can be shared.

Our network is in response to requests from the private sector.

“Whether its sports stadiums that have bilingual announcements, newspapers with articles in te reo, flight crews that welcome you in te reo, or supermarkets with self-checkouts that speak Māori. New Zealand businesses are embracing te reo Māori, and we are here to support them.”

The network’s founding members include Stuff, Air New Zealand, McDonalds NZ, Sky TV, Foodstuffs NZ, Countdown, Go Media, Domino’s Pizza, Wellington Regional Stadium Trust, Bunnings, For Purpose and ATA.