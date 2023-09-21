Apprenticeships perfect pathway to leadership roles at Riwaka orchard

Nadia Cregeen is undertaking the New Zealand Apprenticeship in Fruit Production through Primary ITO | Te Pūkenga. She currently works at Thomas Brothers orchard in Riwaka, Tasman.

Two women new to the industry are progressing fast into leadership roles at family-owned Riwaka orchard business Thomas Brothers.

Thomas Brothers Ltd has been growing crops for over 100 years at Riwaka, with its original crop being tobacco. Now it produces several apple varieties, cherries and kiwifruit, employing 100 people year-round.

The operation also has two large post-harvest pack houses for apples and kiwifruit, and in the peak summer season employs up to 300 people.

The orchard supports staff to learn toward qualifications and orchard manager Mark Thomas said it has had on-the-job learners for at least the past 20 years.

“We find it gives our team better understanding of their role and exposes them to parts of the business they would not usually get the opportunity to learn about.

“They learn more about the day-to-day operation of the business as a whole and this has a flow-on effect of improved skills and performance across the business.”

Supplied Mary Wyllie is also undertaking the New Zealand Apprenticeship in Fruit Production through Primary ITO | Te Pūkenga. She also works at Thomas Brothers orchard and has been touted as a potential future supervisor.

Nadia Cregeen and Mary Wyllie are undertaking the New Zealand Apprenticeship in Fruit Production through Primary ITO | Te Pūkenga. Thomas said both have progressed in their roles through their learning.

Cregeen started out as a labourer and thinner three years ago with no previous experience in horticulture, and was now a quality controller supporting a team of 18 workers. She had developed people management skills, gained much respect in her team, and was motivated by the programme to meet her goals.

Wyllie started with the company in 2022 and was now supporting platform driver teams and was a potential future supervisor.

Thomas said producing quality crops required attention to detail and good management throughout the growing season, and staff training was a key factor to achieving success.

“Our results are dependent on the quality of our work with growing, selecting and handling the fruit in the 12 months up to the point it goes to market.”

The Primary ITO | Te Pūkenga Fruit Production programme covered all aspects of fruit crop production and plant care.

Over the years many learners who have started at Thomas Brothers have continued their learning elsewhere in the industry, something the company sees as a positive.

“It is important to us that we train people and advocate for training and the value that brings to our industry. We need to attract people to our industry so if everyone does a little bit toward that and training people it can make a big difference.”

Supplied Cregeen, bottom left, and Wyllie, bottom right, with their teams and training adviser Avis Hellyer, in pink.

One former staff member who achieved a Primary ITO qualification while working at Thomas Brothers, and has advanced in the industry, is Avis Hellyer, the Primary ITO training adviser who supports Cregeen and Wyllie and other learners in the Tasman area.

Hellyer has a background in agriculture and horticulture, having worked on the family orchard before taking a picking role at Thomas Brothers.

After working 10 years in various roles, Hellyer decided she wanted to get a qualification so enrolled in training.

“Learning toward the qualification and going to training days gave me more insight into why we do things a certain way. I became more engaged and motivated in the job and asked for more responsibility.”

Hellyer worked at Thomas Brothers for 17 years before taking her role with Primary ITO | Te Pūkenga, where she loves helping others to learn, particularly those who might have struggled in traditional education.

Training advisers are in regular contact with learners to support their progress and meet with employers and learners at least four times a year to set a training plan. Learners who require additional support have access to learning support and mentors.

“I want learners to have the same opportunities I have had so that they stay in the industry and have an opportunity to thrive.

“What I love is those light bulb moments that occur when I guide them through what they need to do and then seeing them ultimately gain their qualification,” said Hellyer.

This story has been republished with permission from Primary ITO | Te Pūkenga