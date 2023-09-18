$30m penthouse set to bust records as demand for the NZ luxe life soars

A $30 million luxury penthouse in Auckland may be pricey to the average Kiwi, but it’s “chicken feed” to overseas buyers whose interest in New Zealand have surged hearing laws on purchasing may soon change, says a property agent.

There are many high-net-worth individuals overseas keen to invest in property for whom New Zealand is a desirable bolthole investment, New Zealand property agents told Stuff.

Given a New York seven-bedroom penthouse near Central Park with its own private ballroom is currently selling for an eye-watering US$250m (NZ$420m), New Zealand is comparatively affordable (for the ultra-wealthy, of course).

Demand is also increasing from locals switching from the family home, and cash-rich returning expats used to living in high-end apartments, said Bayleys’ luxury property expert Suzie Wigglesworth.

Australia only this year opened its first ‘branded’ apartments, One Barangaroo, above Sydney’s six-star Crown Resort hotel, said Wigglesworth.

There was a flood of buyers for the elite residences, with the penthouse selling for $140 million from the plans, then Australia’s most expensive property ever.

Now buyers and investors are eyeing New Zealand, some say.

Developers in New Zealand are now meeting the market for premium apartments of international standards, said Wigglesworth.

“There hadn’t been anything like Barangaroo before in Australasia, with residences enjoying services such as 24-hour concierge, housekeeping, wellness, catering from top restaurants,” she said. “Apartments are stepping up their game here.”

In the last few weeks, demand has increased further, she said.

“We’ve had more inquiries from overseas buyers since National’s announcement to open the market.”

National’s tax plan would boost the high-end property market, agents say, by removing the existing foreign buyers ban for properties above $2 million.

A penthouse in John Key’s old stomping ground, St Stephen’s Avenue in Auckland, is described as “world-class” and the best “ever offered in New Zealand”. It comes with six oversized carparks for the owner’s Ferrari collection.

Evidence of demand is the sales success of 51 Albert Street in Auckland, apartments above a boutique hotel described as “luxury sky homes”.

80% were snapped up already, said Sotheby's managing director, Gavin Lloyd.

“The prices are chicken feed to the target buyers compared with what they would have to pay in international markets for high-quality central city apartments with water views.”

The 600-square-metre penthouse with panoramic water views has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, multiple living, gourmet kitchen, gym and office. It is $26m.

Another first in New Zealand are tall blocks. A $30m penthouse will top the tallest-ever residential tower in the country, the Seascape in Auckland, 187 metres high.

A Spanish buyer recently bought one without even seeing it, and there’s similar demand for New Zealand apartments from the US, UK and Asia, said Lloyd.

“Yes, enquiries have picked up ... it’s a good thing to open the market to people who bring capital too, from which locals benefit.”

There is a “drastic undersupply” of luxury apartments in New Zealand, and Kiwis are also keen for a slice of the action, he said.

“Local downsizers are gravitating to luxury, concierge style living, rather than a retirement home.”

Another New Zealand first is the luxury Northbrook development in Wynyard quarter, apartments for retirees with a luxury “not yet seen in New Zealand’s retirement sector” said Chris Meehan, chief executive of developer Winton.

Apartments up to $13m were sold to cash-rich retirees who’ve been used to high quality before and happy to pay a premium for that in retirement, too.

The buzz in the luxury property market is even slightly surprising property market veteran Graeme Wall, who has sold many of the country’s most expensive houses.

Another luxury market guru, Sotheby’s Pene Milne, agrees that there is appetite for both boutique and sky.

She’s currently selling a $15m Auckland CBD penthouse at Pacifica, which was the tallest building at 178 metres until Seascape. In the boutique market she also has an “ultra luxury” penthouse in Ponsonby, complete with a wine cellar and art gallery wall.

“Buyers in this market want high quality as a given, but also choice, something uniquely developed to their own taste, which we now have in New Zealand.”