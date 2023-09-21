Woman's decade-long costly fight to get $1 million back from former friends

Napier’s historic Criterion Hotel, recently partially renovated, was bought by Murali Kadoor and Geeta Ganesh’s Nautilus Family Trust Limited in 2018 for $1.6million.

A couple whose companies own hotels and properties around New Zealand have been ordered to repay a $1 milllion debt that a former friend has been trying to recover for more than a decade.

The couple, Murali Kodoor - who also runs a large liquor business - and wife Geeta Ganesh, an Auckland GP, have appealed the decision and tried, unsuccessfully, to avoid having to repay any of the debt until the appeal was heard.

Kodoor and Ganesh are directors and sole shareholders of numerous companies, which between them own more than 20 properties in Auckland, Gisborne, Tauranga, Napier, Hastings, Nelson and Queenstown, including the Honest Lawyer hotel and pub in Nelson, which their company Ectara Ltd bought for $5.3 million in 2021 and the Criterion Hotel in Napier, which their company Nautilus Family Trust Ltd. purchased for $1.6 million in 2018.

Back in 2010 and 2011 the couple’s then friend Shyla Venkataswamy, who lives in Los Angeles, agreed to invest $1.6 million in a commercial property in Orewa, Auckland, on the understanding she would make a guaranteed 60% return on investment over two years

Supplied The couple’s company Ectara Ltd paid $5.3million for the Honest Lawyer accommodation and restaurant at 1 Point Rd., Nelson, pictured, in 2021.

The money was paid, but the purchase never occurred.

In late 2011 Kodoor repaid $275,000 of the money. A further $336,000 was repaid in 2012.

Attempts by Venkataswamy to recover the rest of the money from the couple were unsuccessful, despite repeated requests, and she launched court action in 2016.

Kodoor and Ganesh tried unsuccessfully to have the dispute heard in India. Associate Judge Jeremy Doogue ruled in 2017 that it should be heard in New Zealand. The couple unsuccessfully appealed that decision to the High Court with Justice Mark Woolford upholding Doogue’s decision.

Venkataswamy’s claims were eventually heard by Justice Peter Andrew over an eight-day hearing in the High Court at Auckland in March this year.

The hearing, which involved extensive email records and bank statements, focused on numerous allegations made by both sides and turned largely on the question of credibility.

In a recently released decision, Justice Andrew said he found Venkataswamy to be the more trustworthy and credible witness, and he found Kodoor an “untrustworthy and unreliable witness” whose account was “simply not credible or plausible”.

Justice Andrew found Kodoor and Ganesh had failed to invest Venkataswamy’s money in property as agreed, failed to keep her funds separate so an account of profits would be possible, failed to account for any profits made with the use of the funds and failed to return the funds with the agreed profits on request.

The judge made an order requiring Kodoor and Ganesh to repay the outstanding $1million and said they should also be required to make an additional payment to reflect the sort of return Venkataswamy’s investment might have earned between 2010 and March 2023.

He left it to the parties to reach an agreement on what this amount should be, saying a further hearing would be needed if they couldn’t reach agreement.

Kodoor and Ganesh appealed Justice Andrew’s decision and Venkataswamy filed a cross-appeal.

Kodoor and Ganesh also sought a stay of execution, arguing that if their appeal is successful they would have significant difficulty getting their money back from Venkataswamy because she lives in the US.

Kodoor also said his businesses had been badly impacted by Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle and that in order to repay Venkataswamy he would have to sell a major asset, which he was reluctant to do in the current market, which he described as dull.

But Justice Andrew said it was clear that Kodoor and Ganesh were very wealthy and there was no doubt they had benefitted from Venkataswamy’s funds over many years.

He also noted Venkataswamy had major health issues and had spent nearly $500,000 on legal fees to date, which had come from her retirement fund.

He declined the couple’s application for a stay.

Kodoor was approached for comment. He said “Sorry It is confidential and no comments”.

Venkataswamy did not wish to comment.