Another Whittaker's flavour appears before it's meant to

Candy Cane is not meant to be available yet.

Another new Whittaker’s chocolate flavour has been sent to market before it was officially meant to be, the company says.

A shopper in Australia spotted a Candy Cane flavour on shelves in Perth and sent a photo to Stuff. It was also listed on the supermarket Coles’ online shopping site.

But a spokesperson for Whittaker’s said it was an error.

“Last year we released a limited-edition Gingerbread Block to celebrate the festive season, and we admit we have created another delicious limited-edition festive treat this year for Whittaker’s chocolate lovers in NZ and Australia.

“We have to work within specific time windows for supermarket distribution in both countries, which means unfortunately there’s always a risk that news about a new product leaks before the planned launch.

Instagram/@teddysphotos Ed Sheeran asked Whittakers for a bar of their special edition chocolate. (Video first screened Feb 3, 2023)

“While we had planned to keep this under wraps until closer to Christmas, and it’s not yet possible to buy our new festive treat in-store or online in either country – even if it is listed online already, it’s great to know chocolate lovers on both sides of the Tasman are already getting excited.”

In February, Pak ‘n Save on Wairau Rd in Glenfield, Auckland, advertised a new limited edition Blondie and Biscuit block on Wednesday afternoon, five days before it seems it was supposed to be released.

In September last year, the Hazella block appeared on Countdown’s online shopping site a day early, forcing Whittaker’s to announce the block ahead of schedule.

Three months earlier, Whittaker’s Oat Milk block was advertised on Google three weeks before its official launch.