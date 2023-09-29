Dad who has been able to take paid parental leave says Kiwis don’t have enough flexibility

Zane Tito was the first dad to take paid parental leave twice in his company – but he says New Zealand is still so far behind the times when it comes to paid parental leave for dads.

“In Melbourne, where we had Olive, there was much more presence of dads at the parent groups. In Whangarei, where I live now, I am yet to see another man at playgroup.”

Tito, who has daughters Olive, 3, and Maeve, nine months, began working for Unilever NZ in his early 20s when he had not thought at all about taking parental leave when it came time to have kids.

In 2020, Unilever New Zealand made its parental leave policy gender neutral which provided 16 weeks’ paid parental leave to either parent.

Then in 2021, it removed the requirement for the parent taking its 16 weeks of paid parental leave to be the “primary carer”.

This year, the number of women and men taking paid parental leave is equal at Unilever NZ. In the four months before the policy change, no men took parental leave.

“It means that I can take my 16 weeks as I see fit. I took two paid weeks to help settle Maeve into the family, and now that my wife has gone back to work and Maeve is nine-months-old, I’m spending three-and-a-half months at home.”

Tito said being able to take paid parental leave had been hugely beneficial for his family and relationship with his daughters.

“It’s made all the difference to us, particularly with the rising cost of living and mortgage rates.

“Paid parental leave for dads like me means that we can afford to keep Maeve home from daycare for longer, we’re able to breastfeed for longer, and my wife doesn’t carry the whole responsibility of childcare.”

Supplied Consumer goods colossus Unilever.

He also made use of Unilevers’ four-day work week, working Monday to Thursday.

But he said New Zealanders seem to be a bit behind Australia when it came to attitudes towards men staying home with the baby.

The Government offers six months of paid parental leave to people who are leaving work to look after a new baby, to a maximum $712.17 a week.

Inland Revenue figures on this leave, obtained under the Official Information Act, showed out of the 52,366 people that took paid parental leave in the 2022/23 financial year, 50,830 of those were women, while just 1202 were men (334 were unknown).

In the 2022/21 financial year 57,310 people took paid parental leave and just 1254 were men.

Parents can transfer the government’s leave between them if they do not take the full allocation. Inland Revenue said between January 2023 and August 2023 there were 832 transfers from one parent to the other. It said 805 transfers were to males and 21 to females.

“Companies like Unilever are stepping up in a vacuum, because there’s very little from the Government right now that really encourages and allows flexibility around who cares for the new baby,” Tito said.

“Every man who’s starting or expanding their family should look carefully at their employer’s policies around partners taking leave. It’s far more accepted now that parental leave is not just for mums, and it’s something all employers should think about when seeking to attract staff.”

Supplied Zane Tito with Olive, 3, and Maeve, nine months.

Unilever NZ Managing Director Cameron Heath said 19 men had taken advantage of the policy since it introduced gender-neutral paid parental leave, and removed the requirement to be a primary carer.

“Adapting to the evolving needs and expectations of our diverse workforce is critical to attracting and retaining passionate talent, and that in turn is key to delivering superior business performance.

“A recent survey of Unilever NZ’s staff found a happiness score of 90%, with most valuing a flexible, inclusive and purpose-driven workplace. Our initial trial of the 4 Day Work Week not only saw productivity rise and work/life conflict fall, but results showed improved business results too – a true reflection of how we are creating a more sustainable business through our initiatives.”

Stephanie Pow, founder and chief executive of Crayon, which operates a parental leave register highlighting what is available from different firms, said the benefits of partners taking parental leave were well documents.

“The parent-child bond is stronger, the outcomes for the child are better, the couple is more likely to stay together, the risk of post-natal depression decreases, the unpaid work at home is divided more equitably…”

She said, of the 240 employers on the register, 90% offered paid partner leave for an average of five weeks.

“Part of the solution is policy – both at a government and organisational level – and part of it is changing social attitudes. We need leaders at the top to take partner leave and send the signal that it’s okay.”