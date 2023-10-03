Kellogg's no more: Cereal giant rebranding

Kellogg’s is rebranding, renaming itself Kellanova.

Kellogg’s US headquarters decided last year that the company would be split into two, which happened on Monday.

Kellanova takes over the global snacking, international cereal and noodle business, as well as North American products such as Pop-Tarts.

The other part of the business, WK Kellogg Co, will focus on the North American cereals market.

The Australian and New Zealand arm of the business would become Kellanova, a spokesperson said.

University of Auckland associate professor of marketing Mike Lee said Kelloggs had huge brand equity but was also a very "American” brand.

“So maybe a split to Kellanova might enable the Australian holding to develop its own corporate identity and culture. Particularly if the intention is to disrupt and innovate in the Australian snacking sector.”

Steve Cahillane, Kellanova's chairman and chief executive, said, as a standalone company, Kellanova would benefit from greater operational focus and fit-for-purpose strategy and resource allocation.

He said it would invest in its brands to drive strong sales and earnings growth.

“This growth is expected to be complemented by improved profitability to be achieved through operating leverage, a mix shift toward its most differentiated brands, building scale in emerging markets, and ongoing productivity and revenue growth management.

"With the completion of the separation, Kellanova has entered a new era with a new name and a new ambition," he said.

"We are starting from a position of strength that is rooted in a century-old legacy as we embark on a journey to achieve our vision of becoming the world's best performing snacks-led powerhouse.”